The Colonial Athletic Association cannot overturn the targeting penalty called on James Madison defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa during the fourth quarter of the Dukes’ win at Rhode Island in the regular-season finale on Saturday.

League commissioner Joe D’Antonio said the conference doesn’t have that authority.

Atariwa, a 6-foot-3, 277-pound redshirt junior with 39 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss, will be forced to sit out the first half of the Dukes’ second-round playoff contest on Dec. 7.

“No conference has the jurisdiction,” D’Antonio told the Daily News-Record on Sunday, “to overturn a targeting call that is confirmed after a booth review unless there is a technicality involved in the incorrect enforcement of the targeting review.”

Atariwa was ejected after colliding helmet-to-helmet with Rhode Island wide receiver Ivory Frimpong, who caught a pass that ricocheted off the hands of one of his teammates. Frimpong secured the catch near the line of scrimmage only to run parallel to the line where Atariwa could track the play and ultimately tackle Frimpong.

Two seasons ago, the CAA stepped in and rescinded a targeting call that occurred on JMU’s Bryce Maginley in a game against Maine only because the replay review that determined the penalty was invalid. That day, the video review happened after Maginley’s tackle, an injury timeout, a change of possession and another snap.

Without Atariwa, the Dukes will likely look to redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Garrett Groulx or redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tony Thurston to play in the starter's place.

“Next man up,” JMU senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter said. “Whether that’s Tony or Groulx, you got to be ready.”