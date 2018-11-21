HARRISONBURG — No FCS conference achieved what the Colonial Athletic Association did this year.

The six CAA squads — Delaware, Elon, Maine, James Madison, Towson and Stony Brook — to reach the postseason are more than any one league has sent to the playoffs in any year in the history of the sport.

“I think it had a better top end, and you can put Rhode Island in there also,” Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore said. “It was a better top-end group and I think when you look at some of the other conferences, I guess they did not have the same type of quality up and down their leagues, so I think it was awesome.”

Now those six can prove the strength of the league by advancing in the 24-team tournament.

As many as five CAA teams could continue to next week’s second round.

Either Delaware or JMU will be eliminated on Saturday as the Dukes (8-3) host the Blue Hens (7-4) in the opening round for a 3 p.m. kickoff at Bridgeforth Stadium.

But Elon, Towson and Stony Brook all have opportunities against opponents outside the CAA this weekend. Maine (8-3), the outright league champion, earned the No. 7 seed and a first-round bye into next week.

Towson (7-4), making its first playoff appearance since reaching the 2013 national title game, welcomes Northeast Conference champion Duquesne (8-3) to Johnny Unitas Stadium at 2 p.m.

Duquesne only suffered one loss to an FCS opponent this year.

“We need to remember we’re a very good football team,” Towson coach Rob Ambrose said, “no matter who it is that we’re playing and especially against a team we’ve never played before.”

Also at 2 p.m., Stony Brook (7-4) travels Houck Field to face Ohio Valley Conference member Southeast Missouri State (8-3) while Elon (6-4) heads to Gibbs Stadium to square off with Southern Conference co-champion Wofford (8-3).

Both Stony Brook and Elon have reached the postseason in consecutive seasons.

“This is also a school that’s never won a playoff game,” Elon coach Curt Cignetti said. “So obviously that’s another goal and I think our seniors have done so much and been so instrumental in our turnaround here that we really owe it to ‘em to try to get this done.”

If the Phoenix are to do so, they’ll have to slow Wofford’s dynamic rushing attack. Wofford ranks fifth in FCS for rushing offense, averaging 330.4 yards on the ground per game.

“It’s an option offense that’s very multiple with a lot of different kinds of option with a lot of different formations and motions,” Cignetti said. “So we all know when you play option football that it’s all about assignments. You’ve got to have the dive, the quarterback and the pitch, and so that’s going to be extremely important.”

Priore said Southeast Missouri State, which knocked off perennial Ohio Valley Conference champion Jacksonville State earlier this year, mirrors a few CAA teams he’s already faced.

“Their defense reminds me a lot of Delaware’s defense,” Priore said. “They’re physical, stout, big kids. Offensively, a lot like Rhode Island, with athletes and a terrific quarterback, good tailback and can throw the ball on the perimeter.”