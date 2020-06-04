The Colonial Athletic Association announced Wednesday it was the latest NCAA Division I conference to alter its approach to scheduling for non-revenue sports in the upcoming school year.

The conference said in a press release that while all CAA schools, including James Madison, were making plans to bring students back to campus in the fall with the resumption of varsity athletics, the league would institute what it dubbed the Extreme Flexibility Model (EFM) for scheduling.

The plan goes into effect for baseball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and volleyball and states that league members will not be required to play each other in those sports.

“We remain immersed in a period of time in which there are still more questions than answers,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “I am confident that when the time is appropriate our institutions’ presidents and chancellors, working in conjunction with federal, state and local governments will guide each of our campuses through the resocialization process. As our athletic departments participate in that process, the EFM provers the CAA with the best opportunity to play regular season contests during the 2020-21 academic year.”

The COVID-19 pandemic created a huge financial burden for many athletic departments with an expected loss in ticket revenue ahead, but particularly with the cancelation of the Division I men’s basketball tournament in March, which generates most of the NCAA’s operating budget through media and marketing rights deals.

The NCAA will distribute $225 million to its member schools, about $375 million less than would have gone out in a typical year.

The EFM should allow CAA institutions to cut costs related to travel for regular season competition. The CAA is made up of 10 schools that span geographically from College of Charleston in Charleston, S.C., to Northeastern in Boston.

“To be honest, there are still more questions than answers in a number of ways with this whole schedule process,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said. “This change came into play because each school is in a different situation within the schools that are around them. Certainly within the conference framework we are in an advantage being somewhat in the middle of the league’s geographic footprint, versus a Northeastern or a Charleston.”

Each CAA team has agreed to play at least the minimum number of games required by their sport to meet NCAA participation requirements. Conference members can continue to play each other, and possibly schedule additional games against each other, But the typical league schedule and standings will not apply.

For JMU, Warner said that might mean more contests against nearby CAA rivals such as William & Mary and Towson, as well as Delaware and Elon.

One byproduct of the decision could be to allow JMU’s nationally competitive teams, such as softball and men’s soccer to enhance their strength of schedule by substituting conference opponents for regional Power 5 conference foes. Others, such as JMU’s lacrosse team, have already been able to schedule such games.

“It’s certainly possible,” Warner said. “The logistics look different for each sport. Lacrosse is a much more regionalized sport, you can play a lot of high-caliber teams within a reasonable radius. Softball is more difficult because the strength of softball is so much in the southern part of our country. There are some good teams around us, but there may be more of a challenge to build a competitive schedule.”

The league also said decisions regarding regular season schedules for football and men’s and women’s basketball were still under review.

D’Antonio told the Daily News-Record in March the CAA would play conference championships across its sponsored sports to determine a champion and award an automatic berth to NCAA playoff events.

“We’re in a very fortunate position right now from a conference office standpoint,” D’Antonio said at the time. “I wouldn’t say we are rolling in money, but established a reserve account for the conference. One of the primary things we do is we run our championships. So a good portion of our expenses goes into the running of the championships. We’re solvent in a way that we could run all of our championships if that is how the membership feels that we should proceed forward.”

The conference said on Wednesday that formats and field size for each sport’s tournament was still under discussion.