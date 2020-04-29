On Tuesday, JMU men’s basketball coach Mark Byington announced the hiring of five members to his coaching staff. Three will be following him from Georgia Southern — where he held the same job for the past seven seasons — to Harrisonburg.

“I wanted to build a balanced staff with coaches who will be excellent mentors and teachers while having familiarity with the Mid-Atlantic region,” Byington said in a statement. “Each of them is great at building student-athlete relationships, skill development and understanding that our first priority is to take care of our players. I love the fact that that these coaches are here and excited to help make JMU into a championship program. My staff is not completely finished and I will add another staff position at a later date.”

Andrew Wilson, Xavier Joyner and Jon Cremins will work as Byington’s assistant coaches.

Wilson was on Byington’s Georgia Southern staff for all seven years and Cremins was in Statesboro, Ga., for the last two. Joyner worked the past two seasons on staff at Mount St. Mary’s and has extensive ties to the DMV hoops scene, with assistant coaching stops with Paul VI High School in Fairfax at the prep level and Washington D.C.’s Team Takeover on the AAU circuit. He also held head-coaching jobs at Prince George’s Community College (Md.) and Montgomery College (Md.) at the junior college level.

Former Georgia Southern director of operations Keith Chesley will serve Byington in the same capacity at JMU, and Calvin Baker was hired as director of player development and recruiting. Baker was an assistant at the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore this past season.