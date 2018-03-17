HARRISONBURG — Payton Buresch made her first start at Veterans Memorial Park one to remember.

The James Madison freshman softball pitcher started the Dukes’ first game of the JMU Invitational Friday and tossed her first career no-hitter in Madison’s 13-0 five-inning win over Stony Brook. She walked three and struck out four batters in the game as the Seawolves never came close to solid contact against the righty.

Bucking the trend, Buresch said a teammate mentioned to her after the fourth inning that she had yet to allow a hit. Although she walked two in the fifth, the Seawolves could not find the outfield grass against her.

“One of my teammates mentioned it to me and they were like ‘knock on wood’ and I’m like ‘OK, just not going to remember that,’” Buresch said. “I just went out there and tried to pitch the same way I was pitching the whole game.

“I was trying to get ahead of the batters and once I got ahead, it’s important to stay ahead and my change-up was working really well for me.”

The Downers Grove, Ill., native felt right at home on a cool day in Harrisonburg, striking out the side in the first inning to set the tone for her dominant performance. She induced seven groundball outs and four flyballs to finish the deal. The closest Stony Brook (7-8) came to a hit was in the fourth inning when left fielder Kate Gordon had to run in to make a catch near the foul line.

Buresch improved to 9-3 with the victory and dropped her ERA to 1.17, continuing a fantastic start to her first year with the Dukes.

“We talked to her over the week and there were some things that we wanted her to get better at,” JMU’s first-year coach Loren LaPorte said. “She really took the week and focused on that, and it was nice to see her do what she’s been doing in the bullpens and taking it out here.”

Buresch’s performance was aided by a JMU offense ready to attack Stony Brook’s pitchers. The Dukes cranked out 11 runs on nine hits in the first two innings while also scoring on a double steal and a wild pitch.

Although there was a gusty wind that aided hitters, the Dukes didn’t need any assistance on their three home runs in the game. Odicci Alexander smashed a pitch over the wall in straightaway center field in the second inning and Madison Naujokas sent a pitch over the fence in right-center field later in the frame.

Gordon, a Page County product, finished JMU’s scoring efforts in the third inning with a two-run bomb of her own to center field.

“The last weekend in Hawaii, I got on the hitters a little bit as far as their consistency,” LaPorte said. “I wanted them to get more consistent and more focused, and all week all we did was hit. We tried to get them mentally prepared and they came out and were mentally disciplined at the plate and hit strikes; they didn’t chase. That’s what I wanted to see and I hope we can continue to be consistent.”

The offense continued into JMU’s second game of the day — an 8-0 run-rule win over Ohio that took six innings to complete — but the Dukes (19-5) scored those runs in a much different fashion.

While Stony Brook’s pitchers challenged JMU’s hitters early in the count, Ohio’s hurlers worked on the periphery of the strike zone for most of the game. That approach hurt the Bobcats (9-12) in the first inning when Desirae Villanueva walked four batters in the first inning, including issuing a bases-loaded free pass to senior Alyssa Buddle.

JMU’s lone hit in the frame came from Turner Ashby graduate Kierstin Roadcap, who went 3-for-5 with three RBI singles across the two games.

“We were just seeing the ball big today, taking it one pitch at a time and saying ‘if my pitch is there, I’m going to drive it, if not I’m going to let it go because I have two more strikes to give,’” Roadcap said. “[Assistant coach Jennifer Herzog] does a good job at getting us all we need to know about their pitchers like this girl doesn’t throw as many strikes as the other pitcher did, so we’re going to need to be more patient in the box.”

Roadcap laid down a successful sacrifice bunt in the third inning to set the table for Natalie Cutright’s RBI single as the Dukes remained patient at the plate. However, Villaneuva began to miss her spots late in the game and JMU took advantage.

Freshman shortstop Sara Jubas launched a home run to left field to lead off the fourth, and Alexander and Gordon hit back-to-back RBI doubles to extend the lead to 6-0. In the sixth inning, Alexander crushed a no-doubt two-run homer to center field to end the game.

Alexander finished the day 4-for-5 with four RBIs and the two home runs, her team-leading sixth and seventh of the season.

“The thing with [Alexander], she doesn’t get wrapped or get all emotional at the plate. She’s the same person every time she gets up to the plate,” LaPorte said. “She’s a very consistent hitter and she has been our lead offensive player throughout the entire season. I think her mindset has helped her be the hitter she is, she doesn’t get rattled very much at the plate.”