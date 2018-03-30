HARRISONBURG — Leading up to James Madison’s first Colonial Athletic Association series of the season, softball coach Loren LaPorte told her team to stop thinking about pressure.

Perhaps the Dukes could instead watch Payton Buresch when she’s in the circle.

The freshman pitcher has been unfazed by whatever situation she finds herself in during a game.

In Sunday’s series finale against Towson, Buresch entered the game in the third inning with runners on the corners and one out and JMU trailing 3-0. She pitched herself effortlessly out of the jam and proceeded to allow just two hits in 4 2/3 innings to earn her 11th win of the season.

“The thing about Payton is she doesn’t let pressure get to her,” LaPorte said. “I couldn’t believe her first weekend as a freshman how amazing she was at that part. That’s something you normally see develop over time, but [pressure] doesn’t bother her. That’s an awesome characteristic to have.”

It has been an important characteristic as well for Buresch given some of the challenges she has run into during her first 22 appearances. The Downers Grove, Ill., native has allowed more unearned runs (15) than earned runs (12) this season, but has never let those mistakes behind her affect her pitching.

Senior catcher Ashley Samuels said she has been impressed with how Buresch has dealt with the obstacles thrown at her this season.

“To see her come in with the poise she does as a freshman, she definitely does a good job keeping it simple and not try to overdo anything,” Samuels said. “When there was some adversity she was faced with, she does a really good job staying positive and powering through that.

“Sometimes, with underclassmen pitchers, you see them dig themselves a hole, but whether it was trouble with the umpires or an error or two in the field, she always kept herself composed and was able to come back and get the next couple of batters.”

In addition to leading the league in wins with teammate Odicci Alexander, Buresch leads the league with a 0.88 ERA in 95 innings. She has already thrown a no-hitter — March 16 against Stony Brook in JMU’s home opener — one of four shutouts to under her belt.

She credited the confidence her teammates have behind her for allowing her to start her career so well.

“The team energy is really great and that really helps me on the mound,” Buresch said. “If I make a bad pitch, I know my team’s going to be behind me and get my back and make those plays for me. ... They keep me calm in tough situations.

“My teammates do a great job at holding me accountable for bullpens, weight room, practices, anything in general. They want me to work hard and they help me be the best I could be.”

When Buresch arrived on campus in the fall, the freshman expected to be the third pitcher for the Dukes behind Alexander, a sophomore, and Megan Good, last year’s Shutt Sports/NFCA Division I Player of the Year, who would be entering her senior season. However, Good was ruled out for the season on Jan. 25 with a knee injury and Buresch instantly became the second starting pitcher.

She has gone on to thrive in her new role, but said Good has helped behind the scenes in her transition to college.

“I thought my first year I was going to take a step back and learn from Megan and take in as much as I can possible in her last year being here,” Buresch said. “The coaches just had a meeting with me after it was decided she wasn’t going to play and I knew I had to step up. I knew I had to really work hard and Megan’s really been great with that.

“She’s really helped me with everything, she’s given me some great advice, she keeps me calm and I think that’s really helped me this year.”

Although the number of innings Buresch has thrown might be a surprise, her performances are starting to become the norm. LaPorte said Buresch’s work ethic and drive for improvement have helped her stay ahead of the scouting reports that have begun to circulate after 22 appearances.

“I was surprised the first weekend; I was shocked that first weekend,” LaPorte said. “But this is week seven and she’s been the same way, so at this point, I think it’s just she is who she is. The thing about Payton is she wants to get better every single day. She’s never satisfied with just being good.”

The Dukes (22-7, 3-0 CAA) open a three-game set at UNC-Wilmington (9-17, 0-3) with a doubleheader today beginning at 3 p.m. The Dukes and Seahawks will play the third game Saturday at noon.