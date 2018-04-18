Four JMU Players Who Helped Themselves During The Spring

James Madison defensive lineman Paris Black works through pregame drills before the Dukes' spring game this past Saturday. Daniel Lin/DN-R

HARRISONBURG — Five weeks of spring football have come and gone for James Madison. The Dukes wrapped up drills this past Saturday with the annual spring game, which the defense won 46-40 over the offense. The main storylines were that coach Mike Houston narrowed the quarterback competition from four to two — juniors Ben DiNucci and Cole Johnson — while most of the returning starters and key contributors sat out some or all of the spring recovering from nagging injuries. The only returning starters or contributors to practice over all 15 sessions were junior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland, sophomore punter Harry O’Kelly, junior center Mac Patrick and junior linebacker Landan Word. With that in mind, young players and newcomers had significant opportunities to impress with the first- and second-team offenses or defenses. Here are four non-quarterbacks who took advantage of their extra spring snaps.

Defensive Lineman Paris Black

It was the first day of spring football when Houston welcomed Wake Forest transfer defensive lineman Paris Black to the Dukes’ roster. Arriving in time for the start of practice meant Black didn’t have to wait until the summer to begin learning the defense. The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder played some at defensive end and some at defensive tackle throughout the 15 practices. He had three sacks during the spring game. “I think he’s got a lot of flexibility,” Houston said of Black. “He’s so long, so explosive and has a great motor and uses his leverage. “He was giving our guards fits inside. You get an athlete like that inside and he’s hard to handle.” Houston said Black’s versatility along with Carter’s gives JMU options with its defensive line personnel. “I think the combination of him and Ron’Dell, Darrious [Carter], Adeeb [Atariwa], [John] Daka and some of the other guys gives us some players that we can put all over the place that can really create some problems,” Houston said.

Running Back Percy Agyei-Obese

The three upperclassmen running backs — Cardon Johnson, Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp — were out for all or most of the spring (Marshall and Sharp each were limited in a few practices in the final week). That left sophomore Percy Agyei-Obese as the only scholarship player at the position to practice. “I think Percy has a different skill set than some of the other players,” Houston said after Agyei-Obese’s strong first two weeks of the spring. “And certainly I was pleased with the way he played last fall. I think he’s doing all the right things right now to try to put himself in a position to play more this fall.” Agyei-Obese was consistent, for the most part, while taking the majority of first-team reps.

James Madison running back Percy Agyei-Obese (31) tries to run past linebacker Landan Word during the Dukes' spring game this past Saturday. Daniel Lin/DN-R

Defensive End John Daka

Daka capped his excellent spring with four sacks this past Saturday. “For the first time, and we’ve been waiting on John Daka to do some things, he’s starting to make some plays,” Houston said. Houston said Daka has improved against the run and has always maintained the natural talent to rush the passer. Expect Daka to be in the mix for playing time on the defensive front this fall.

Linebacker KeShaun Moore