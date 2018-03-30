HARRISONBURG — It’s working toward Jordan Brown’s benefit that he didn’t play defense until college.

The former James Madison safety had a private, two-and-a-half hour lunch with a scout from the Los Angeles Chargers following the Dukes’ pro day earlier this month in Harrisonburg.

Brown said the Chargers representative told him that it’s a positive he has room to grow in order reach his top potential as a defensive back.

“He said that was a big part,” said Brown, who’s hoping his ability to steadily improve at safety earns him a crack at the NFL, “that I was newly added to the defensive side, knowing that I only played quarterback in high school.

“He also noted that it was good to have a cornerback background where I started at JMU in my sophomore year. He was happy to see that as well as with just how many plays I played. I played on numerous special teams, so he was glad I had the defense down overall and the special teams as well.”

JMU coach Mike Houston said Brown progressed throughout his junior and senior seasons with more and more snaps at safety as he learned from experiences.

Brown led all of FCS with nine interceptions and was a first-team All-American by the Associated Press this past fall.

“I think he is a better player now than he was at any point in time at JMU,” Houston said. “The reason I say that is, he obviously played great last year and he worked so hard to prepare himself for the pro day.”

Between JMU’s national championship game loss to North Dakota State in early January and the team’s pro day on March 16, Brown spent eight weeks training at the Applied Science and Performance Institute in Tampa, Fla.

“I think he’s in the best shape he’s ever been in and I would think, from a learning curve, you could say that as well,” Houston said. “So certainly he’s put his best foot forward, there’s no doubt about that.”

Brown said he knew the Chargers were interested ahead of pro day. The team had previously asked for film of Brown to evaluate.

What also helped expedite the meeting with the scout is that Brown impressed at the showcase. He ran his 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds and clocked in at 4.19 seconds for his 20-yard shuttle, which would’ve put him fourth among all safeties at the NFL Combine had he received an invite and ran that time in Indianapolis.

“He said he liked what he saw,” Brown said. “Liked the way that I ran, the way my hips were in the drills and was impressed; so he wanted to sit down and get to know me a little bit.”

The conversation ranged from Brown’s football history to his family life and, of course, a test of Brown’s smarts on the football field.

“He brought out his notepad and was like, ‘It’s the fourth quarter, the game is on the line and it’s third-and-5, you’re playing North Dakota State. What play are they running?’” Brown said. “So I drew up the play and he asked how I would stop it, so I told him, ‘Just so you know, we held them to [2.8] yards per rush that game, so I know how to stop them.’

“I drew it up a little bit and we talked about that and he started asking questions about the best opponents I’ve gone up against and why, how I dealt with them and the process of it.”

Brown, who also recorded 76 tackles and 2.5 sacks as a senior, said he wants any franchise that’s interested in him to be aware of the wide-ranging traits he needed to play his role within the Dukes’ defense.

“I explained to him how I had the freedom in the defense to call man, two-high,” Brown said, “That I could play in the box, I could set the edge, I could blitz and overall, I’m a pretty good tackler on top of the ball skills that I had.”

Brown said his agent has also heard from Baltimore, Indianapolis, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.