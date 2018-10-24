HARRISONBURG — For a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016 and hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2013, the fall recruiting period has generated a real sense of excitement around James Madison basketball.

Over the course of just a few weeks, the Dukes zeroed in on four prospects they liked in the Class of 2019, secured official visits and locked down verbal commitments within three days of those visits. Quin Richey, a two-star shooting guard from Alpharetta, Ga., and power forward Mike Fowler from Greensboro Day School in N.C., visited together and committed almost immediately. Roanoke’s Julien Wooden followed suit a week later and then the big prize came.

Michael Christmas, a three-star small forward from Virginia Beach chose the Dukes after visiting the weekend of a Top-10 football matchup between JMU and Elon. With Christmas’ commitment, the Dukes are likely done recruiting for 2019, unless something big changes. The JMU staff can turn its attention fully to the classes of 2020 and beyond, a nice head start in the recruiting game that never ends.

But what does the recent run of recruiting success really mean for the Dukes?

At this point it’s only an educated guess as to how each of the four commitments will pan out once they get to JMU. But the ability of Rowe and his staff to successfully land commitments in the aftermath of official campus visits suggests the third-year Dukes coach is developing a strong grasp of both the challenges and advantages that come with recruiting to James Madison.

Early in his time as head coach, Rowe worked the transfer market hard. The approach made sense as a way to quickly upgrade the talent with experienced veterans and players such as Stuckey Mosley, Develle Phillips and Cameron Smith filled those rolls.

But it’s also necessary to build the program with high school talent, something the Dukes have been doing the past couple seasons. They key is determining which high school players to focus on.

Nearly 40 years ago, right here in Harrisonburg, Ralph Sampson was the subject of perhaps the most intense college basketball recruiting battle ever. Reports said the University of Kentucky rented an apartment in Harrisonburg because at least one member of the coaching staff was in town nearly every day during the offseason.

Sampson eventually chose the Virginia Cavaliers. No big deal for Kentucky. The Wildcats already landed another 7-footer, Sam Bowie, who was so talented before injuries derailed his career he was selected one spot ahead of Michael Jordan in the NBA Draft.

A program such as Kentucky has the budget and access to top-rated prospects to recruit that way. At JMU, identifying players who will consider a mid-major program, but might also be good enough to beat the big boys is the challenge. It can be difficult and frustrating.

The Commonwealth of Virginia has seen a surge in talented high school big men the past few years. David McCormack from Norfolk is a highly touted freshman at Kansas. Richmond’s Armando Bacot is committed to North Carolina. Isaiah Todd, who played at John Marshall High School in Richmond before moving to North Carolina in the summer, has offers from every top-level program in the nation. At this point, going after those in-state phenoms would be a waste of time and resources for JMU.

Then there’s Mark Williams. Williams, a high school junior, started attracting attention from college coaches two years ago. But he was raw and lanky 6-9 forward. Hardly a sure-fire Division I prospect. But JMU coaches could see potential. The Dukes were the first school to offer Williams a scholarship and he kept JMU on his list for quite a while.

But today, Williams has grown to 7-feet with a 7-4 wingspan. He’s one of the Top 40 prospects in the nation and rising. Scholarship offers from the likes of UVa, Georgetown, North Carolina State and Clemson continue to roll in. He’s been compared to 76ers star Joel Embiid.

The Dukes early evaluation was spot on. They did everything right, but in the end won’t have a chance with Williams. That’s frustrating on a lot of levels. The Dukes have hesitated when it comes to recruits they’ve thought had their sights set on a Power 5 school.

But you can see the lessons learned in the current group of 2019 commitments.

For one thing, it’s promising that JMU is showing the ability to beat out other in-state mid-majors for players such as Christmas and second-tier Power 5 Conference schools for the likes of Richey.

For a staff that didn’t have a lot of recent Virginia connections when Rowe was hired, they’ve quickly established themselves in state. Sophomore Matt Lewis from Northern Virginia, is a budding standout. The coaches have made inroads in Richmond, which has quietly developed into a prep basketball hotbed. Christmas and Wooden played for the powerful local AAU program Team Loaded.

Beyond that, you can see potential in each player in the class, even if they aren’t highly rated. Christmas is, simply put, a good get for the Dukes. He didn’t have Kentucky setting up residency in his hometown, no. But he’s a solid all-around player a lot of good programs would have liked to have him.

Richey, Fowler and Wooden each have one area in which they really stand out. Richey is a phenomenal spot-up shooter, but could stand to develop a more rounded offensive game. Fowler is a lockdown defender, but might need to bulk up. Wooden is a quick jumper with long arms.

Each one can do something that will help a team. If the coaching staff can develop the rest of their games, well, they could do quite well in the CAA.

Consider Frank Mason, a Petersburg native who played up the road at Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock and was at one-time committed to Towson. Kansas took a chance on a player who stood out in one particular way. He attacked the basket with the tenacity of a pit bull.

Four years later he had developed into the national player of the year. Sandling any player with those kind of expectations is unfair, but it’s an example why targeting similar players makes a lot of sense at this point.

It’s been a while since JMU has been able to sell recruits on a winning track record. But there’s a lot of other things the Dukes can pitch. A new arena on the way and tremendous facilities across a growing campus. A passionate fanbase in a beautiful college town. The likeability of the coaches.

But a lot of it is based on faith. The players and the program each have to see something, even if it’s something seemingly small, in each other.

It appears the Dukes found some recruits who fit that mold.



