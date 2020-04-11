Any plan involving James Madison athletes arriving first in a return to campus to get a jump on the fall season is unlikely, according to athletic director Jeff Bourne.

The school moved all of its classes online for the rest of the spring semester last month in a response to the coronavirus outbreak. College spring sports across the country were canceled for the same reason.

“It would not be athletics in isolation,” Bourne said during an interview with the Daily News-Record on Thursday.

“I guess if the [general student body] would report on a normal time frame,” Bourne said, “which would be the end of August, that there were a broad range of student groups that could report back in early August like intercollegiate athletics, the band, the student hosts and our orientation staff. Then it’s possible that athletics could come back at that point … It would have to be something where we allow for other groups on campus to return at a similar time.”

Typically in early June, the JMU football program – like all in Division I – is already into its summer strength and conditioning in preparation for August training camp and the regular season.

Last year, JMU reached the FCS national championship game for the third time in four seasons.

Dukes football coach Curt Cignetti said: “My position is, you tell me how much time we have and we’ll have ‘em ready. I’m a football coach and you tell me what I got, and I’ll make the best of it.

“We’re not really controlling what the timeline is. The virus is. And so really everything is sort of hypothetical and I’ve made it a point not to go into hypotheticals throughout my career. A wise man taught me that one time, but I think everyone is sort of looking at that time period after the Fourth of July, but that’s just speculation, too. That would be hopeful optimistically.”

Around the country, coaches have varying perspectives in regard to when they’d need players on campus in order to properly be ready to start the 2020 football season.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy made headlines when he told reporters on a conference call, “May 1’s our goal,” for his coaches and players to return to their football facility.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said in a recent interview with SiriusXM he believes a July 13 return would give teams four weeks to strength and condition, and then four weeks of practice leading into the Sept. 5 opening weekend.

And on a conference call with reporters, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, who played and coached previously at Division III Mount Union in Ohio, said he doesn’t believe extensive preparation is necessary.

“I played football at Mount Union where you didn’t have much engagement,” Campbell said. “There was no spring practice, didn’t have many guys on campus through the summer and everybody was accountable to their own workout and what they needed to do. Then August 1, you got there and four weeks later you were getting ready to go play football.”

Bourne said there are significant dates approaching that he has in mind and that are likely to direct JMU in its decision about when and if athletes can return to campus in Harrisonburg.

“The end of April and the end of May are very important dates,” Bourne said. “Those are dates that’ll be dictated by our Governor and each of our respective institutions.

“… Those key dates are going to tell us a lot because they’re going to tell us what’s starting to happen with the virus in the state of Virginia, what happens with the number of cases and if it gives us some opportunity to project what we think will happen during the summer months, and how close might we be to a case of either being back to some sense of normal with having students report back to campus on time in the fall, which would impact athletics.”

As of Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health, there were 4,509 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia with 772 total hospitalizations and 121 deaths.

“Could we have student-athletes return sometime in August?” Bourne said. “Those to me stand out as very key dates for us and then we’ll build all of our paradigms based off of those dates and what times we think the students would be allowed back to the campus.”