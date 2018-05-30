HARRISONBURG — Since April, three different head coaches have departed James Madison.

Women’s golf coach Sarah Sargent, women’s tennis coach James Bryce and track and field coach Cheree Hicks all resigned in a five-week span, leaving athletic director Jeff Bourne to fill three open positions.

In an interview last week, Bourne said he anticipates hiring a new women’s golf coach and a new women’s tennis coach within the next few weeks.

“That has progressed on and I know it’s progressed to the point to where we’ve screened [candidates] down and we’re ready to start on-campus interviews,” he said. “Once that process takes place, you’re typically two weeks out from making a final decision.

“The issue is both of those are spring sports, in tennis and golf, so we’ve had to wait a little bit for the competitive season to end for those sports programs and make sure we had everyone involved who had interest in it.”

Track and field will take longer, considering Hicks just stepped down May 21.

Bourne called having to hire three new coaches at the same time unique.

The last time he made multiple coaching hires this close together was when he named football coach Mike Houston, men’s basketball coach Louis Rowe and women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan to their positions in January, March and April of 2016.

“The really good news for me is that our sport programs on a daily basis are led by our sport administrators,” Bourne said. “Each one of our associates have some level of responsibility to oversee our Olympic sport teams, so I really rely on them to work with those coaches day in and day out.

“I, obviously, work with all of our coaching staffs and I’m familiar with all of our sports programs, but when it comes to doing a search and the mechanical parts of doing a search, I really lean on the sport administrator to help with that process. Then we’ll get into the interview cycle and the final decision, I’m engaged in that.”

The process JMU uses when evaluating candidates for head coaching gigs involves multiple steps, according to Bourne.

Typically he’ll have a list of potential candidates — whether they’re at another mid-major, a Power Five program or a Division II or III school — ready to reach out to should one of his current coaches decide to resign, take a different job or need to be fired.

“Normally it starts with a large group candidates and phone interviews,” Bourne said. “After the phone interviews, you try to pair it down to a group we feel like we’ll do more work on or maybe a group that we decided to bring to campus and talk to individually.

“But the interview process itself is very thorough as far as the initially vetting, and then once candidates to make it to campus, they’re talking to a broad cross section of individuals within athletics and then I’ll involve someone from the different areas within the University — student life, admissions or other areas we may set up. And the student- athletes are normally engaged in the process on some level and then our interview committees are very diverse.”

Bourne said the long, tedious process to helps ensure JMU finds the candidate that not only will have success with their team, but fi t in with the school as well.

He said the quality of candidates for the women’s tennis job and women’s golf are better than the previous times those positions were open. The women’s tennis team is coming off a 21- 4 mark in which it reached the Colonial Athletic Association title match for just the second time in school history.