HARRISONBURG — To last 20 years in any job is difficult, but to do it in sports is rare.

To do it in college athletics is special.

This month marks two decades since James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne was hired in Harrisonburg.

Bourne has held his job longer than Bill Belichick has coached the New England Patriots, as long as Kirk Ferentz, the longest tenured coach in the FBS, has been at Iowa and longer than any other athletic director in the Colonial Athletic Association and all but one athletic director at the Power Five level have been at their jobs.

“You want to feel like you’ve made significant impact,” Bourne said. “You want to help the institution, student athletes and coaches get better and the impression of the athletic department to be stronger and better.”

When he reflects, Bourne, who has three years left on his five-year, $257,088-a-year contract that runs through June 30, 2022, can’t help himself as he discusses some of the things he still wants to accomplish.

Just remember when you enjoy that first beer at Bridgeforth Stadium this fall, it was Bourne and his team of administrators who began working on a plan more than a year ago to sell beer. And while you’re sipping it, even though Bourne might be at the game, he’s already thinking about spring sports and the next football season.

The life of a Division I athletic director always involves what’s to come, but since Bourne departed the No. 2 job at Georgia Tech to take the reins at Madison in 1999, it’s been his foresight and leadership aiding the Dukes in success.

“When the job opened, Jeff even looked to make sure it was a quality school,” said Mary Lou Bourne, Jeff’s wife of 37 years and a native of Harrisonburg. “So we knew JMU in 1999 was a quality program, but then you go in with blind faith that it was a good next step and then the rest had to be built. But you could do those things and see the progress along the way. It took years, but it all added up to wanting to stay here and be here.”

Over the last 20 years, JMU has won national championships in football (2004 and 2016) and women’s lacrosse (2018) along with 66 Colonial Athletic Association titles across all sports. Bourne spearheaded facility upgrades like the one to Bridgeforth Stadium and the state-of-the-art, $88-million Atlantic Union Bank Center that’s set to open next year as each team on campus has received a new venue or had significant renovations to their home playing field or court.

“I’m like a young person at Christmastime,” Bourne said about his anticipation of opening the new arena. “I was over yesterday doing a walkthrough of the facility with a group of people and it’s just amazing. To walk down on that lower bowl and to look up into the risers and envision what that’s going to look like in another year and a half, it makes your hair stand up.”