Typically, I hold off on writing the COURTSIDE column unless I’m, you know, courtside. Friday night I was in the Convocation Center watching the JMU women take down Georgetown.





But the Dukes men’s win at UNC Charlotte was a big enough deal —and there seems to be enough to glean from reading recaps, watching videos and breaking down the box score — it’s worth writing about.





James Madison is 4-0 for the first time since 1981-82. That’s a long time. Ronald Reagan was in the first year of his presidency. JMU coach Louis Rowe was in elementary school. I was learning to walk. The major caveat to the start is two of those victories were against Division III schools.





But the other two are extremely solid road wins as the Dukes try to move back toward the top of the CAA. East Carolina and Charlotte are two programs in the early stages of a rebuild, but they have some talent and are extremely well coached. ECU’s Joe Dooley learned from Kansas’ Bill Self and took Florida Gulf Coast to multiple NCAA Tournaments. Charlotte’s Ron Sanchez deserves a lot of credit for helping Virginia’s Tony Bennett implement his style and find the players that fit it.





Simply put, these are the games the Dukes too often let slip away last season. It’s happening because this JMU team is quite good defensively. It’s something Rowe stressed throughout the offseason, and frankly it was hard to see in the home games against Eastern Mennonite and Bridgewater.





The Dukes want to pressure end-to-end and play a physical man-to-man, but against those lower-level opponents they worked on different things, such as switching on just about every screen.





The showings at ECU and Charlotte are a better indicator and Friday night the JMU defense was great. The Dukes held Charlotte to 27 percent shooting in the first half as they built a double-digit lead.





Jon Davis had been unstoppable for the 49ers in their first two games, and he got 20 points against the Dukes, but he was held without a 3-pointer.





JMU faces its biggest defensive challenge yet Tuesday when the Citadel comes to town. The Bulldogs will run and gun like no other team on the schedule, and it should be an interesting clash of styles.





— We slept on Darius Banks. Part of it was buying into the CAA awards. Part of it was Banks missing quite a bit of preseason work with a wrist injury. But Banks looks like a candidate for plenty of postseason honors thus far. He’s averaging 19.3 points and 6.5 rebounds and has 15 steals through four games. Matt Lewis really hasn’t gotten going offensively for JMU yet, but Banks has made up for it.





— The Dukes are getting contributions from so many people. Develle Phillips has been hurt and not really done much as of yet, in addition to Dwight Wilson developing into a terrific rebounder, Greg Jones and Zach Jacobs have played well in the paint. Jacobs had an incredibly efficient nine point, three rebound game off the bench.





— Deshon Parker does not play like a freshman. The first-year point guard came up with huge 3-pointers as Charlotte was rallying late. He showed plenty of savvy in the first three games, but his jumper was off. If he can knock down shots, he’s going to be a huge factor the next four years.