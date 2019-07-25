HARRISONBURG — Another football season is rapidly approaching. James Madison opens its training camp next week, and late next month the Dukes will kick off the 2019 campaign and begin the Curt Cignetti era on Aug. 31 when they play at West Virginia. The Colonial Athletic Association’s annual media day is already in the books and this past Tuesday, during the event at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, for the second straight year the Daily News-Record asked a mix of coaches and players — with anonymity — the same set of poll questions regarding the state of the league. The only rule was those players and coaches were not allowed to answer with themselves, their own school, any of their teammates or players. Listed below are the most frequent answers and others that were heard more than once: Team To Beat: James Madison Others Receiving Multiple Votes: Maine, Towson Just like the league’s preseason poll released Tuesday, James Madison was viewed as the team to beat in the conference by coaches and players participating in this poll. The only difference between the CAA’s preseason ballot and the DN-R’s blind poll was the Dukes didn’t take this by as wide of a margin as they did the preseason poll. JMU earned 83 percent of first-place votes for the preseason poll the conference put together, but just 53 percent of votes for the blind poll. As one player said: “Maine won the conference last year, so you’ve got to knock off the defending champion.”

Towson quarterback Tom Flacco throws a pass during the Tigers' loss last season at Wake Forest. (Associated Press)

Best Offensive Player: Tom Flacco (QB, Towson) Others Receiving Multiple Votes: Aaron Parker (WR, Rhode Island) Serving as the leader of the league’s top offense gave Towson quarterback Tom Flacco the nod for the best offensive player in the conference, and it wasn’t close. Flacco earned more than two-thirds of the vote. He threw for 3,251 yards, rushed for 742 yards and combined for 32 total touchdowns last season. Best Defensive Player: Maurice Jackson (DE, Richmond) Others Receiving Multiple Votes: Manny Patterson (CB, Maine), Sam Kamara (DE, Stony Brook) What might be most fascinating about this year’s blind poll is it revealed how many outstanding defensive players the league has. Richmond defensive end Maurice Jackson took this honor by just one vote over Maine cornerback Manny Patterson and while those two were the most popular choices, seven others — Stony Brook defensive end Sam Kamara, Albany linebacker Eli Mencer, JMU linebacker Dimitri Holloway, JMU cornerback Rashad Robinson, Towson linebacker Robert Heyward, Villanova cornerback Christian Benford and William & Mary defensive tackle Bill Murray — received at least one vote.

Maine's Earnest Edwards didn't win toughest player to prepare for, but he received multiple votes. (Maine Athletics)