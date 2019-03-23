HARRISONBURG — Defensive lineman Paris Black won’t return for his senior season at James Madison, he said Friday.

The 6-foot-3, 254-pounder is now an active transfer following his lone season with the Dukes, which was productive after arriving to JMU from Wake Forest last spring.

Black had 26 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks while appearing in 12 games and starting five times for Madison in 2018.

“I will not be returning for my fifth year,” Black said, “and I appreciate Coach [Curt] Cignetti and the staff, as well as [former JMU coach Mike] Houston for the opportunity at James Madison.

“I’m thankful for the fans and faculty at JMU as well.”

Black, who was at the team’s spring practices as recently as this week, is the third scholarship player to depart since January. Before cornerback Dorian Davis, an early enrollee, even practiced with the team he said he was transferring and linebacker KeShaun Moore, who started six times this past fall, was dismissed from the program for an undisclosed violation of team rules in January.