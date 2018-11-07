HARRISONBURG — And then there were two.

Maine’s win at Towson along with Delaware’s victory at Albany and James Madison’s loss at New Hampshire have given two Colonial Athletic Association squads the inside track toward a conference title.

The Black Bears and Blue Hens are tied atop the league standings with 5-1 marks and two weeks to play.

“I think the experience factor helps,” Maine coach Joe Harasymiak said earlier this week during the CAA coaches teleconference. “I think we have a lot of the same guys that have been here over the last two years and learned some valuable lessons.”

Harasymiak said those lessons were needed to eke out a win this past Saturday as Maine got a 6-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run from Ramon Jefferson to beat the Tigers.

Delaware played a close contest as well — needing an 11-play, 83-yard final drive capped by Kani Kane’s 14-yard rushing score with 18 seconds left to sneak past the Great Danes.

“Anytime you’re going to position yourself to be in a place to compete for the championship,” Delaware coach Danny Rocco said, “you’re going to have to win a couple of games along the way like the one we won the other night and like the one we won the week before when Towson was in here. But I think that’s more common than anything when you take a look at the scores in particular with this league.

“Very seldom do teams run the table. JMU did in the last two seasons, and it was so extraordinary that they were able to do it because this league is so competitive, top to bottom.”

The Dukes are two-time defending outright CAA champions and have regular-season games remaining at home against Rhode Island on Saturday and at Towson on Nov. 17. But trailing by a game in the conference standings, it’ll be tough to make up that much ground.

Delaware finishes at Stony Brook and with a home contest against Villanova while Maine travels to Richmond and hosts Elon over the final two weeks.

“To get a big-time win in November is something that we’ve struggled with,” Harasymiak said of Maine’s win this past weekend. “So hopefully that gives us confidence moving forward.

“I think we really focused on just this game. There are so many teams that have to play each other and so many teams within one game of the lead. We just have to take care of our business and that was really the message of going on the road and getting a great win.”

Elon is a half game behind Maine and Delaware while Stony Brook and Towson, like JMU, are a full game back.