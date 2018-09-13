HARRISONBURG – It was one long run after another.

Whoever touched the ball for James Madison was likely headed on a sprint into a purple-shaded end zone.

The No. 2 Dukes scored five touchdowns of 15 yards or more to trounce Robert Morris 73-7 in a home-opening victory on Thursday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“It gives you a lot of confidence and everybody kind of feeds off of it,” third-year JMU coach Mike Houston said. “And it kind of snowballs on the opponent.”

JMU senior running back Marcus Marshall had a 39-yard touchdown reception on a fly-sweep touch pass that he snagged behind the line of scrimmage before turning up field to get the Dukes started on their opening possession.

And that wasn’t even his most impressive touch of the game.

His 81-yard cut, slash and dash past the Colonials before sneaking out of a tackle from one last-trying defender to cross the goal line punctuated his strong performance. Marshall finished with 95 rushing yards on six carries and 39 receiving yards on one catch, and his rushing score gave JMU a 59-0 lead at the start of the third quarter.

“In the first half, I had actually missed the read on that same play,” Marshall said. “So I was really looking forward to getting another opportunity, and it just opened up.

“I had to make a couple guys miss, but it was just good, hard running.”

Between dynamic touchdowns from Marshall, other Dukes got chances to showcase their acceleration.

“They have speed to compete with FBS schools,” Robert Morris coach Bernard Clark said.

Fourth-string running back Percy Agyei-Obese had an 80-yard touchdown run and quarterback Ben DiNucci accounted for five touchdowns, including a run of 17 yards in which he scrambled behind the pocket horizontally for about 60 yards before navigating forward.

“It was a roll out and things weren’t there,” DiNucci said. “I tried to make a play.”

DiNucci threw for three scores – the touch pass to Marshall, a 15-yard toss on the run to freshman receiver Kyndel Dean, who was wide open, and a 9-yard pass to junior Riley Stapleton.

Both Houston and DiNucci said Madison’s offense gained the rhythm it was looking for heading into next Saturday’s conference opener, after last week’s win at Norfolk State was called after just one quarter due to bad weather.

JMU senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland set the school record for career interceptions with his 15th when he stepped in front of a screen pass and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.

Moreland and the defense held Robert Morris to nine first downs, and six of those came in the fourth quarter with the majority of second- and third-string defenders in the game for the Dukes.

Junior safety Adam Smith and freshman defensive tackle Drew Painter each tallied their first interceptions.

“I like the energy we brought tonight,” Moreland said. “We made an effort to stop the run, which we did and the defense, we stepped up a lot.”

Clark said the Colonials made too many mistakes to hang with the deeper and more-talented Dukes.

The 73 points JMU scored were the fifth most in school history and the fourth most under Houston.

“When you play the number two team in the country,” Clark said, “you’re going to hang with ‘em or get blown out, and to be honest, this was a lesson for us more than anything.”

The contest between JMU (2-1) and Robert Morris (1-2) was originally slated for Saturday, but was pushed up to Thursday earlier this week when the forecast projected Hurricane Florence to make an impact Virginia this weekend.

Houston said his players handled the change well.

“At our pregame meal earlier this afternoon, there was hardly a word said,” Houston said. “So they were either flat as all get out or they were just dialed in and focused.

“I think you saw from the get-go exactly what it was.”