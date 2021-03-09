DukesofJMU - Beyond The Ballot, Week 3

This spring, I’m one of 40 voters for the poll and each Monday morning throughout the season, I’ll post my ballot as well as some thoughts about how it came together.

Only two Stats Perform FCS Top 25 teams were beaten by unranked foes, and no program ranked 13th or better lost.

This past weekend wasn’t full of the same surprises the FCS experienced in Week 2.

And now, some thoughts …

- There’s a change at the top.

With three wins over ranked opponents in Missouri Valley Football Conference action, North Dakota’s resume is difficult to ignore. And the Fighting Hawks had an average margin of victory of 15 points in those contests, too.

They have a punishing rushing attack with workhorse running back Otis Weah piling up yards on the ground each week. He’s averaging 114 rushing yards per game and has five rushing scores this season. His 163 rushing yards helped UND cruise to a 21-10 victory against No. 20 South Dakota this past Thursday.

North Dakota won the time of possession battle by more than 10 minutes and its defense racked up seven tackles for loss and four sacks in the game also.

The Fighting Hawks’ impressive performance coupled with James Madison’s second lackluster start in a row is enough to bump UND ahead of the Dukes for now. On Saturday, JMU needed to rally from down 17-3 at halftime just to survive on the road against Elon with a 20-17 victory.

To reclaim the No. 1 spot, from my point of view, JMU would need to show improved quarterback play, prove its offensive line can be a strength without All-American Liam Fornadel and put together a solid 60-minute performance instead of flipping the switch in the second half after falling behind.

- Albany moves up from No. 17 on my ballot last week to No. 9 this week after finding a way to win at New Hampshire this past Friday.

UNH, at No. 14 this week, had chances to win it late, but Albany blocked a key point-after attempt to make it more difficult on the Wildcats. The Great Danes also have stability at quarterback with Jeff Undercuffler, who threw for three touchdowns without an interception against New Hampshire.

- Newcomers to my ballot this week are: UC Davis, VMI and Incarnate Word. Furman returns after a week off my ballot.

With their 30-7 blowout win over Western Carolina, VMI snapped a 17-game losing streak to the Catamounts and won on the road in Cullowhee, N.C., for the first time in program history. The Keydets outgained Western Carolina 492 total yards to 256.