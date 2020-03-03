His past should only boost him during pursuit of a pro football future.

That’s at least how James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci said he views his college career.

The former Dukes signal-caller was the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year and guided JMU to the FCS national championship game this past season. But prior to the stellar and smooth 14-2 senior campaign, he had transferred schools – from Pittsburgh to JMU – before his junior year and took part in almost as many quarterback competitions (four) as the number of offensive coordinators (five) he played for throughout his college career.

“I tell everyone the same thing,” DiNucci said, “‘if I had to do it over again, I’d do it the exact same way,’ because I learned so much from Pitt and JMU.

“I had five offensive coordinators in five years, so for me, every spring was really a new challenge with having to learn a new playbook and then on top of that being in competition with more than one guy each year. It taught me a lot about leadership skills, communication, time management, how to build relationships with teammates on and off the field, myself and coaches, and so it’s really cool to see the progression that I made from the time I stepped foot at Pitt to after the North Dakota State game.”

Since JMU’s loss to North Dakota State on January 11 in the FCS title bout, in which DiNucci threw for 204 yards and two scores, he’s been busy sharpening his skills to ace his next spring task.

He’ll participate in the Dukes’ March 19 pro day at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.

DraftScout.com ranks DiNucci as the 23rd best quarterback prospect overall for this April’s NFL Draft and the third best draft-eligible quarterback from the FCS only behind Princeton’s Kevin Davidson and Towson’s Tom Flacco.

DiNucci is training in Atlanta at Chip Smith Performance for strength and speed workouts and then throwing with private quarterback coach Quincy Avery. Avery spent 10 days tutoring DiNucci last summer and at least a few days doing the same in the two offseasons before that.

“It’s really a hectic schedule,” DiNucci said. “But it makes sense because a lot more is expected from quarterbacks.”

According to DiNucci, his four-day-per-week regimen, which he’s been on for the last six weeks and will continue on through the pro day, begins at 8 a.m. and runs until about 4 p.m every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It starts with Avery teaching a quarterback film study and white board session with DiNucci and his fellow draft hopeful roommates, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma State quarterback Dru Brown.

“Quincy draws up plays on the white board for a certain situation,” DiNucci said. “He’ll say give me a play against third-and-long or third-and-medium, and then talk me through it. So he puts all of us on the board for drawing up plays and to talk us through our progressions to get us ready for pro day and whatever happens after pro day.”

DiNucci said his experience with various offensive coordinators, from ex-Pitt assistant Matt Canada to current JMU offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery, along with what Avery drills DiNucci on each day will help him should an NFL scout, coach or assistant want to see how quickly he can absorb and explain plays on tape or on a white board during a meeting or a visit.

Then the four ride from that study to Georgia Tech, DiNucci explained, where the Yellow Jackets let them use their field to throw passes. DiNucci said him and Avery are currently putting together an approximately 50-throw script to highlight DiNucci’s best for pro day.

“I’m going to put on display the diverse skill,” DiNucci said, “that I think that I have as an athletic quarterback and that you need to have in today’s game. We’ll showcase that.”

After about two hours of on-field throwing, DiNucci, Hurts and Brown head to their training facility, Chip Smith Performance, for the all 40-yard dashes, shuttle runs and weightlifting they can handle.

DiNucci said he’s hoping all his preparation pays off come April.

“If you put Ben in a room of quarterbacks no matter what their level of play is, you’ll be really, really excited about his talent level,” Avery told the Daily News-Record about DiNucci this past August. “Him being able to do things has never been the question – how talented he is, arm strength, athletic ability.”

Avery has worked with Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Josh Dobbs along with Hurts, DiNucci and other pro and college signal-callers.

DiNucci, who threw for 3,441 yards and 29 touchdowns compared to only six interceptions in 2019, said he’s received favorable feedback from the NFL so far.

“You don’t need every team to believe in you,” DiNucci said. “You just need one team, but there’s a few teams that have a draftable grade on me – sixth or seventh round. And then the feel that I’m getting is I’ll be a high-priority free agent, so whenever the draft is over, I’ll know that these handful of teams have interest and then I’ll decide what the best fit is for me.

“But I’m not trying to look too far down the road. I just need to stay at this thing and try not to make it anything more than it is, and have fun with it.”

The Wexford, Pa., native departed JMU as the program’s fourth-leading passer (5,716 yards). He also was third in school history for completions (479), fourth for touchdown passes (45) and seventh for total offense (6,718 yards).

Only one quarterback product of JMU has ever been drafted – Mike Cawley by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 1996 NFL Draft.

“The knock on me last year were some of the turnovers and the decision-making things,” DiNucci said, “so that’s why you heard me all last offseason harp on consistency and not turning the ball over.

“But I think I’m really pleased with how those two things turned out this past year and it helped me a lot. And the biggest thing was the NFL would happen with how I played, so I had to make sure I was taking care of my business first and then the rest would take care of itself. I just needed to play well and put our team in a position to win, and that’s what I did every week. So I’ve given myself an opportunity to have the ball in my hands, but these next few weeks will be big in terms of how this plays out.”