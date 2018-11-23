HARRISONBURG — Warren Belin might not be at James Madison if it wasn’t for his younger brother Levern.

And this Saturday, the connected coaches less than two years apart will stand on opposing sidelines when the Dukes host Delaware in the opening round of the FCS postseason at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“When the opportunity came and [JMU coach Mike] Houston hired me,” Warren said, “as soon as I accepted the job and my brother found out, his first comment to me was, ‘I’ll see you in the playoffs.’ So when the matchup showed up, we both at the same time said, ‘Oh boy, it actually came true.’”

The Dukes linebackers coach is in first season with the team following 25 years as an assistant at various Division I programs around a pair of seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Levern started at Delaware as the defensive line coach before last season when he followed second-year Blue Hens coach Danny Rocco to the school from Richmond. While with Richmond, Levern worked for third-year JMU defensive coordinator Bob Trott, who held the same role over six seasons with the Spiders before teaming up with Houston and the Dukes.

“We’ve been blessed to work with a number of tremendous people where it’s not just a coaching staff, but a family,” Levern said. “And we feel very much that way about [JMU defensive coordinator] Bob Trott as he’s a mentor. And when that position became available I did reach out and let him know of a great linebacker coach to see if he had any interest at all.”

What transpired during this past offseason has helped setup what a few of Warren’s fellow JMU assistants have coined as “The Belin Bowl.”

Both Belins said they will have plenty of family in attendance for the Thanksgiving weekend playoff contest.

Up until Warren left for college, the two hadn’t spent anytime apart, according to Levern. They played together at Forest Hills High School in Marshville, N.C., and teamed up again as linebackers at Wake Forest, where they were roommates. But when each decided to get into the coaching profession, their paths separated and haven’t crossed since.

“Kind of the backdrop to all that is that I was at Wake Forest University as a young coach,” Rocco said, “we recruited the Belin brothers to Wake Forest. I think Jim Hofher was the primary recruiter and Al Groh was the head coach at that time and so, I knew Levern and Warren both when they were coming out of high school.”

Warren broke in as linebackers coach with Hofher when Hofher became the coach at Cornell. A few years later when Rocco was the defensive line coach at Boston College, he gave Levern a chance as a graduate assistant.

In the early part of their coaching careers Warren and Levern had different stints at some of the same schools like East Tennessee State and William & Mary, but they’ve never worked on the same staff.

“And that was always the goal,” Levern said. “Matter of fact, that’s how I ended up coaching defensive line. Both being linebackers in college and one day with the hopes of working together, if we both coached linebackers, that wasn’t going to work out, so I was very eager to start coaching defensive line and that’s where I’ve enjoyed my career.”

Levern coached former Delaware defensive lineman Bilal Nichols last season, Kerry Wynn at Richmond and Chris Long at Virginia. Nichols was a fifth-round pick of the Chicago Bears last year, Wynn is with the New York Giants and Long is a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Warren coached Luke Kuechly during his Rookie of Year season with the Panthers, and helped JMU linebacker Dimitri Holloway, who racked up 106 tackles this season, to an All-Colonial Athletic Association second-team selection.

Despite having their respective busy schedules with different teams and programs across college football, Warren and Levern have remained just as close now as when they and their other two brothers grew up together.

“We try to talk at least once a week on Thursdays,” Warren said. “We just catch up on each other’s families and how we’re doing personally. We challenge each other that way and don’t talk a lot of football, but if we have a common opponent, we may hint a few things here or there, but with Levern and a lot of those coaches at Delaware having worked for Coach Trott, we try to honor and respect that on both sides of the ball and just be respectful to each other.”

Levern said the Thursday night chats are something the two picked up from their late mother, Janie.