DukesofJMU - Behind The Dukes' Conscious Effort To Run The Ball, And Keep Running It

The strategy hasn’t been altered just because the offseason has.

No amount of spring practices or in-person meetings would’ve sparked change in the philosophy of James Madison’s offense.

“Everyone knows what the plan is,” Dukes senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese said.

And that’s for good reason.

After vowing to push JMU to the top of the Colonial Athletic Association in rushing during his introductory press conference, coach Curt Cignetti followed through and helped his team get there last fall. In his first season leading the program, the Dukes were No. 1 in the league for rushing offense (242.9 yards on the ground per game) and 10th-best nationally in the category – fifth in FCS if you don’t include option-based offenses.

“Running the football is a mentality,” Cignetti said. “It’s like anything else in life. If you set a goal, you commit, you believe and you’re willing to work for that goal and you’re disciplined about it then you can make it happen. Running the football is the same way. It’s a belief system and we were committed to running the football.”

Cignetti said since arriving to JMU he and his staff have emphasized the importance of the ground game to their players and will continue to do so heading into 2020. Last year the team’s per-game rushing average improved by nearly 60 yards from the season prior.

For this fall, the Dukes return four running backs each who earned at least 60 carries in 2019 – Agyei-Obese, senior Jawon Hamilton, sophomore Solomon Vanhorse and sophomore Latrele Palmer. Agyei-Obese tallied a team-best 1,216 yards to go along with 19 rushing scores, the fifth most in FCS. Hamilton ran for more than 900 yards and had a team-best season-long 72-yard run against Rhode Island, and Palmer averaged an astounding 6.7 yards per carry for the best per-touch rate on the roster.

“Depth makes you more effective,” Cignetti said. “It does all start up front, but then you’ve got to have numbers at running back because you’ve got to divvy those carries up and when a guy goes down you’ve got to have depth. So the thing I learned as a head coach after like year three or four is that you always have to have depth at running back.

“And to be able to bring fresh guys in at the end of the game, like a fresh 230-pound Latrele Palmer – and that really wasn’t the plan early on because we weren’t saving him for that and we were starting to work him in the rotation – that’s how it worked out.”