HARRISONBURG — The chance to buy beer at Bridgeforth Stadium begins Saturday for fans at James Madison.

It’s the biggest change the school has made to improve its fan experience.

“We are for the first time introducing alcohol sales throughout the general areas of the stadium,” said Mike Carpenter, the Dukes’ assistant athletic director for ticketing and customer relations.

In years past, alcohol sales only happened in the club level and suites in the venue.

According to the stadium map for this season, beer will be sold on the upper-level concourse behind sections 403 and 411, on the lower-level concourse between 112 and 214 and on the ground level behind 215.

Carpenter said in order to purchase beer, fans must first pick up an ID armband to show proof of age, so all alcohol sales are legal. Those ID checkpoints are located on the upper-level concourse behind section 404, on the lower-level concourse behind section 202 or outside the stadium next to the Duke Dog statue in front of the Athletic Performance Center.

“You need to do that before you purchase your beverage,” Carpenter said. “We do have those separated because we’ve got a pretty diverse community in the stadium and we want to make sure we’re responsible with how alcohol is consumed, so it’ll be fairly stringent with getting that ID in advance.”

JMU is selling all its beer in 16-ounce cans. Bud Light, Coors Light and Miller Lite is available for $7 and Devil’s Backbone Vienna Lager, Three Notch’d Minute Man IPA and Bold Rock Hard Cider will sell for $8.

Other important changes for 2019 at Bridgeforth Stadium for fans to be mindful of are security related.

Anyone who enters Bridgeforth Stadium will have to go through a metal detector. Additionally, only clear bags measuring no more than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will be allowed in the venue.

“We have more metal detectors than we have gates,” Carpenter said, “so we feel good about having an adequate flow to get folks in, but it is something to keep in mind as you arrive at the stadium. Maybe give yourself a little more time to make sure you get through and get in your seats well before game time.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s home opener at Madison against St. Francis is set for 6 p.m.