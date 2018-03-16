HARRISONBURG — Lexie Barrier’s career high lasted exactly one week. And James Madison needed every one of those points.

The sophomore guard scored 24 points last Thursday against College of Charleston in the Colonial Athletic Association quarterfinals. She topped that total Thursday by knocking down all six of her free throws in the final 50 seconds to finish with 27 points and help the Dukes hold off East Tennessee State 60-52 in the first round of the WNIT at the Convocation Center.

“I got hot and I just kept shooting,” Barrier said.

Barrier was the one JMU player who was able to crack the Buccaneers’ defense, hitting 8-of-17 from the field while her teammates combined to shoot 9-of-33 from the floor and 0-of-8 from 3-point range.

The Ironton, Ohio, native heated up within the confines of JMU’s press break, which gave Barrier 2-on-1 opportunities along with Kelly Koshuta. But once ETSU (20-13) relented with its pressure after the first quarter, Barrier settled into the holes in the defense and knocked down mid-range jumpers.

“I was always curious about how she would respond,” second-year JMU women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan said. “She has 24 against Charleston and she comes back in the [semifinal] game against Elon and doesn’t play well and everybody knows it. For a sophomore who we’re putting some weight on her shoulders, it’s a challenge, and I thought she responded as well as she possibly could early.

“The way she attacked early, I knew she would have a good game and she continued to play with confidence.”

With Barrier the only JMU player finding any sort of offensive rhythm, the Dukes (22-10) used the free-throw line to supplement their cold shooting. JMU made 23-of-26 from the stripe, answering ETSU’s second-half runs with critical foul shots.

In the third quarter, it was a pair from redshirt sophomore Kelly Koshuta that ended a four minute, 25-second scoring drought that allowed the Buccaneers to claw within six points. Then in the fourth, the Dukes answered an 8-0 ETSU run with free throws from junior Logan Reynolds and sophomore Kamiah Smalls to push the lead back to eight points. Barrier then sealed it with six straight free throws after the Buccaneers closed to within four again.

“Their pressure, they’re up in you and when you go to the basket, they’re just going to be right there like a nuisance,” Reynolds said. “We just went back to our basics and attacked and got back to the free-throw line.”

The Dukes also rediscovered their backbone with a physical defense that kept the Buccaneers at bay. After ETSU rallied to tie the game at the first media break, the Dukes switched to a zone and finished the first quarter on a 10-0 run.

During that spurt, ETSU was 0-for-5 from the field and committed three turnovers, which led to easy points for the Dukes.

“Give Sean credit, he switched to the zone and we came out flat against the zone,” ETSU coach Brittney Ezell said. “Some shots didn’t fall, we go 5-for-23 from the 3-point line and I told them at one point ‘just kick it, we might be able to kick it up there and get it closer than what we’re doing right now.’ It was just one of those things that they wouldn’t fall.”

JMU raised its defensive energy once it settled into a zone and made running an offense difficult for ETSU. The Buccaneers shot 33 percent from the field after having to settle for jump shots with redshirt sophomore Kayla Cooper-Williams patrolling the paint for JMU.

The Dumfries native finished with three blocks, but she affected many other shots with her presence and also collected a team-high 10 rebounds, nine of which came on the defensive end.

“Kayla sparked us with four or five blocks in a row,” Reynolds said, referring to a first-quarter sequence in which both Cooper-Williams and Koshuta rejected a shot. “People were not wanting to go in there because they knew she was in there. Coming off the tournament, we wanted to go back to our foundation, and that’s our defense and that’s what fuels us.”

As ETSU hung around in the fourth quarter, JMU was able to limit the Buccaneers to just one tough shot per possession after slacking on that in the third. The Dukes were outrebounded 13-8 in the third quarter as the caroms bounced away from them into open spaces and ETSU won almost every race to the ball.

None of those 50-50 balls occurred in the fourth quarter as Barrier, Cooper-Williams and Reynolds combined to strongly secure all nine JMU defensive rebounds in the final 10 minutes.

“We just did a better job at attacking and boxing out and going for the rebounds,” Cooper-Williams said. “Towards the end, it was pretty close so it was important to get shots and limiting them to just one shot attempt.”

JMU will host Radford at 7 p.m. Saturday in the second round of the WNIT. The Highlanders (24-8) upset Penn State 63-62 in overtime on the road Thursday to set up a rematch of last year’s first-round WNIT clash, which the Dukes won 80-59.