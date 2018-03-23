HARRISONBURG — After Saturday’s 62-35 win over Radford, Sean O’Regan issued his first warning shot about Lexie Barrier.

“If the last two games are her light switch, people are in trouble,” the second-year James Madison women’s basketball coach said. “She’s got to build another performance on that, but if this is her light switch and this is who she’s going to be — and I think it could be — she has great bounce and she has great determination to go score. It’s something we’ve worked a lot at, her and I.”

Since the end of the regular season, Barrier has started to score at a higher pace than ever before. The sophomore is averaging 17.8 points per game — hindered by a one-point outing against Elon in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament semifinals — over the last four games as she has set a new career high twice.

It began with 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting against College of Charleston in the CAA quarterfinals. After the disappointment against Elon, Barrier dropped in 27 points against East Tennessee State in the first round of the WNIT and followed with 19 points against Radford.

She likely would have reached 20 points against the Highlanders if she wasn’t pulled early in the fourth quarter because of the lopsided score.

“I honestly think she’s there,” O’Regan said Tuesday. “Watching her response to the Elon game and her wo games next, I think she’s there. She starts in the [Radford] game and I didn’t run one play for her and she gets [eight] points in the first quarter. She had to really face that hump that she had to get over and she did.

“She’s going to be tested, she might be tested [today in the third-round WNIT game against West Virginia at 5:30 p.m. in Morgantown, W.Va.], but I think she’s there and I’ve obviously believed in her from day one and I think she’s turned the corner.”

The key to Barrier’s success over the past two weeks has been how well she has started games. She has scored 28 points in the first halves of her three high-scoring games, building confidence that has led her to continue that success in the second half.

Against Radford on Saturday, she scored eight of JMU’s 13 points in the Dukes’ opening 13-0 run, and then scored the team’s first six points after halftime.

“Seeing the ball go through the hoop early is always a good start,” Barrier said Saturday. “It gets you motivated and it gets you going a little bit.”

But nothing has been a bigger boost to her confidence than the work she has put in to improve her mentality. Since Barrier arrived at JMU, O’Regan has talked about finding ways to inject the 5-foot-10 guard with confidence in any way he can, and it is starting to pay dividends.

Barrier said she has been more upbeat and optimistic about her play in recent weeks and that attitude has helped her find the success she and O’Regan knew was possible.

“I’m trying to work on my mindset a lot more than anything,” Barrier said. “I think I’ve had more of a positive attitude towards anything that happens during a game. … Even if I miss my first four shots, I’m working on keeping it as if I didn’t just miss my first four shots.”

Koshuta Stays In The Box



One moment in the win over Radford stuck out to O’Regan after the game.

After winning a battle for an offensive rebound, sophomore Kelly Koshuta tried to dribble across the lane instead of going right back up with a shot attempt. The Highlanders poked the ball free from Koshuta, one of JMU’s 20 turnovers in the game.

O’Regan said he would prefer if Koshuta stayed inside the box she is used to operating within and doesn’t try to ad-lib as much. The sophomore said Thursday she understood what her coach was saying in that moment.

“That’s where I’m comfortable,” Koshuta said. “That’s where I make my post moves every time I’m training or any time I’ve ever played, that’s usually where I start my positioning. My best way of scoring is through the block.”

The 6-foot-2 Vienna native has been an offensive stalwart inside for the Dukes (23-10) this season, averaging 12.6 points per game. In her last seven games, however, Koshuta has averaged 16.4 points per game as teams have focused more on slowing down Kamiah Smalls, JMU’s leading scorer at 15.2 points per game.

The only time Koshuta hasn’t reached double figures came May 15 when she scored eight against ETSU because the Buccaneers triple-teamed her to get the ball out of her hands. She said when teams pay her more attention, it tends to make the offense work better even if it means she doesn’t score as much.

“Anytime you get double-teamed in the post or teams play zone, it opens up better shots for my guards,” Koshuta said. “Once my guards find those openings, hit it to me and get a quick dish off, I pull the defense in so it gets them open. Once [the guards] make their shots, it’s harder for them to double-team because my guards are doing so well. We feed off of each other when the defense does that to us.”