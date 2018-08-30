HARRISONBURG — George Barlow is on the eighth stop of his coaching career.

His previous jobs have led him from blue-blood Oklahoma to a junior college in Kansas and every level of college football in between. But the current N.C. State cornerbacks and assistant head coach never stayed anywhere longer than he did at James Madison.

“Those were 10 of the best years of my coaching career,” Barlow said. “Being there, I had a great time and was fortunate enough to win a national championship, and just the relationships I made there with the players, coaches and administration were invaluable.”

JMU opens its season Saturday against N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Barlow said when he first saw the Dukes on the Wolfpack’s football schedule, he was excited.

Barlow worked as JMU’s defensive coordinator from 2004 — the year Madison won its first national title — through 2008 for former coach Mickey Matthews, who initially brought Barlow on board in 1999. Barlow coached running backs for three seasons and defensive line for two before his promotion to coordinator.

Matthews coached Barlow at Marshall.

“[Matthews] was one of the people that I learned the game of football from as far as coaching and playing,” Barlow said. “So it was really special just being able to be part of it.

“Everything that I experienced [at JMU], I still think about all the time and use a lot of what we experienced there as examples for some of the things I’m trying to get done with kids now just because the staff and players, it was just such a special group.

“It’s a great memory for me.”

Barlow said he still owns property in Harrisonburg and maintains friendships with former JMU players he coached like running back Delvin Joyce, fullback Robert Carson and linebacker Trey Townsend.

Joyce was with the New York Giants after his college career. At JMU, Joyce was a two-time All-American and just the third player in NCAA history with 1,000 career yards in rushing, receiving and returns under Barlow’s watch.

“Townsend emailed me this morning that he was coming to the game,” Barlow said. “It’s a bunch of those guys, so I probably keep up with those guys as much or more than any team I’ve been apart of.

“It was a really special group of kids and not only were they great football players, but great people.”

As the Dukes eyed their 2004 title, Barlow witnessed the group building into a championship-caliber squad, he said.

JMU finished 13-2 that year with its only losses coming at West Virginia and against William & Mary. Madison eventually got its revenge against the Tribe as part of three consecutive road playoff wins before beating Montana in Chattanooga, Tenn., for the crown.

“No one would probably understand it,” Barlow said, “but you could really feel it from the beginning of training camp just because there was such a close bond between the players on that team.

“It was really a self-driven team from the beginning and all of the little things that you normally have to push guys to do we didn’t have to do that with those guys because they pushed each other and they understood what it would take to turn things around.”

Since Barlow departed JMU, the football program has undergone its share of transition.

Matthews was fired, Everett Withers was hired and less than two years later took off for Texas State to make room for current coach Mike Houston.

Houston is 28-2 as Dukes headman, led the school to its second national championship two years ago and back to the title game last season as the team has ascended toward the top of FCS.

“I always believed it could go as far as they wanted it to go,” Barlow said. “It seems like they’re definitely pushing it in that direction. The coaches have put together a great team, it seems like he’s doing a great job with the culture of the team and then the fan base has always been there.”

Barlow said his time at JMU has made it simple to stress to his FBS players not to overlook this FCS foe.

“It’s definitely easier for a guy like me to be able to do it because I spent most of my career at the FCS level,” Barlow said. “I know the talent that is there. I know the talent that was overlooked or missed by some of the bigger schools. I know the chip on the shoulder that guys are going to play with when they’re playing schools like N.C. State.”

JMU is 2-1 in its last three games against FBS competition, throttling East Carolina 34-14 in last season’s opener, falling at North Carolina two years ago and beating SMU in 2015.