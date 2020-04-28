The rookie splash Jimmy Moreland made last year only validated the résumé the Washington Redskins valued so much – his record-setting James Madison career along with superb showings at the East-West Shrine Game, Senior Bowl and pro day. A seventh-round choice of the franchise, Moreland played in 14 games and started five while becoming a mainstay at nickel cornerback this past fall. He racked up 41 tackles and four passes defended in his first pro season. Following a training camp practice last August, Moreland told the Daily News-Record he thought he was adjusting to the NFL game quickly because of the lessons absorbed from veteran defensive backs Josh Norman, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Landon Collins who were all on the roster at the time. “I’m being the little brother to those guys and they just help me as well,” Moreland said then. It worked and he proved to be a fit in the nation’s capital. In the coming year, five of his former JMU teammates will try to solidify spots with their new teams just like Moreland did. Here’s a look at how the newest NFL Dukes could fit with their clubs:

QB Ben DiNucci

(Dallas Cowboys – 7th Round, Pick 231) The first order of business for former Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci is to do something he did in each of his five college football seasons – learn the offense. DiNucci played for three different head coaches and five offensive coordinators during his college career. “I was talking to [Dallas quarterbacks] Coach [Doug] Nussmeier,” DiNucci said, “and he’s going to shoot me the playbook within the next few days. But he was saying we’ll hit the ground running as soon as we can whether it’s in individual meetings or just one-on-one to try to get me up to speed first, and then I’ll be integrated into everything else. “But I’ve experienced a lot of different playbooks over the five years I was in college and it’s only going to help me as this journey starts.” And gaining knowledge of the Cowboys’ offense sooner rather than later would only help DiNucci leverage a role in reserve of Dallas starting quarterback Dak Prescott. DiNucci will compete with Central Michigan product Cooper Rush and Northwestern alum Clayton Thorson for the No. 2 and No. 3 jobs. Rush, the backup to Prescott last year, enters his fourth NFL season while Thorson, a fifth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, was added to Dallas’ practice squad in September. “I’m on the low end of the totem pole,” DiNucci said, “so I’m going to have to put a lot of work in like everyone else. “But Dak is going to be a great guy to be able to learn from and I will pick his brain a little bit. He was a fourth-rounder, so he had a similar situation and we actually have similar playing styles, so I’m excited to get in that room and soak up as much information as possible.”

DE John Daka

(Baltimore Ravens – UDFA Signing) Ex-Dukes defensive end John Daka is headed back to the venue where he had one of the better games he ever played, he said. “I played with a broken arm and had two sacks,” Daka said about the state championship game he won with Wise High School of Maryland at M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Baltimore Ravens. Daka continued to terrorize quarterbacks with JMU by racking up 27.5 sacks during his college career and he added he envisions being able to impact the Ravens’ defense the same way he did the Dukes’ unit. “I feel like they feel like that, too,” Daka said. “They probably feel that I can compete and they’re excited. I’m excited for the opportunity and I’m going to take advantage of it.” With Baltimore, Daka profiles best as a standup edge rusher or outside linebacker in defensive coordinator Don Martindale’s 3-4 system. Daka typically lined up with his hand on the ground at JMU. But he said throughout his preparation for pro day, an event eventually canceled due to COVID-19, he made sure he was ready to go through outside linebacker drills in anticipation of NFL scouts preferring to see him in that role. At the position, the Ravens have Jaylon Ferguson, a third-round draft pick in last year’s draft, as well as Matt Judon, who has racked up 28.5 sacks over the last four seasons, and Tyus Bowser, who has appeared in 47 games during the last three seasons.

DE Ron'Dell Carter

(Dallas Cowboys – UDFA Signing) Ron’Dell Carter won’t have to adapt to a new position like his fellow former Dukes defensive end Daka will have to. “It’s a 4-3 defense, so it’ll be defensive end,” Carter said of how the Cowboys plan to use him. Dallas has six defensive ends listed on its active roster including two-time pro bowler DeMarcus Lawrence and 2020 NFL Draft fifth-round pick Bradlee Anae as well as Tyrone Crawford, who missed most of last year with a hip injury but started 74 games over the previous four seasons. But the Cowboys also showed a financial commitment to Carter. According to the Dallas Morning News, they’ll pay Carter $145,000 ($125,000 portion of salary and $20,000 signing bonus) in guaranteed money, which is more than a seventh-round pick gets. Carter was a consensus FCS All-American and the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year this past fall.

TE Dylan Stapleton

(Houston Texans – UDFA Signing) The Houston Texans don’t have an overly deep pool of tight ends, which is one of the reasons former JMU tight end Dylan Stapleton could find a role with the club. Atop the depth chart is Darren Fells, a seven-year veteran who tied receiver DeAndre Hopkins with seven receiving touchdowns in 2019. Jordan Akins, a third-round pick in 2018, led Texans tight ends in receiving yards (418) and catches (36). “They have a 34-year old tight end [Fells] right now,” Stapleton said, “who is their Y [receiver]. But they want me to come there and for him to mentor me and kind of grow me as a player and eventually help me take that role over. “The tight end coach [Will Lawing] said he wants me to be a great blocker, but he emphasized that I have great route running ability and great hands, so they’ll utilize me to my strengths. He mentioned also me having a huge key role on special teams, so I take that with a lot of pride and I’m excited.” Stapleton hauled in 35 receptions for 426 yards and a touchdown as a senior with JMU.

WR Brandon Polk