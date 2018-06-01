HARRISONBURG — Riley Stapleton’s brother will join the Dukes’ No. 1 receiver at James Madison.

Slippery Rock tight end/wide receiver Dylan Stapleton is transferring to walk on with the Dukes, he said Thursday. The Indiana Gazette (Pa.) first reported the news.

“Riley was the middleman,” Dylan said by phone Thursday. “He mentioned to [wide receiver coach] Drew Dudzik and [coach Mike] Houston that I was thinking about transferring down there.

“They told him to tell me to get film together from my sophomore year at Slippery Rock, so I put some tape together and sent it down there.”

Stapleton recorded 26 catches for 301 yards and a touchdown this past fall for the Division II school, but said even though it was difficult to leave that he wanted to play with Riley again. The Stapleton brothers last played together in 2014 at Indiana (Pa.) High School.

Last summer, defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter left Rutgers for JMU to team up with older brother Robert Carter, a linebacker and special teamer.

The younger Stapleton can practice with JMU this season, but can’t play in games due to NCAA transfer rules. He will have two seasons of full eligibility beginning in 2019.

He said he plans to arrive in Harrisonburg next week to join the Dukes for summer workouts and classes.

“Just seeing how Riley talks about the program when he comes home, and the coaching staff and teammates, it’s just a winning atmosphere,” Stapleton said. “They expect the best, they push you to be the best and it’s a grind every year.

“And that’s something I definitely want.”

Stapleton added from watching JMU’s offense over the past few seasons, he thinks he’ll fit well whether the Dukes prefer him at tight end or receiver.

Riley Stapleton emerged in the 2017 postseason as JMU’s top target, hauling in 23 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns in three playoff contests and the national championship game.