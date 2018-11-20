The trip to Frisco, Texas, is one James Madison is used to making.

And it’s never easy, as Dukes coach Mike Houston will say.

“You’ve got be ready to play every single week,” Houston said. “There are no bad football teams left.”

As the top seed last postseason, JMU needed a 10-point rally in the final 2:10 capped by a game-winning field goal off the foot of kicker Ethan Ratke to survive the quarterfinals against unseeded Weber State.

That’s enough evidence of how difficult earning a win in the FCS postseason can be.

But if the path already features winding, bending roads filled with hills ensured for highs and lows, then the Division I Football Championship Committee is having the Dukes trek the same route only on a dark, snowy night with patches of black ice waiting for the team to hit, slide, spin and crash off course instead of reaching their familiar destination this year.

The top half of the bracket is packed.

There are four of the six teams from the Colonial Athletic Association — a league last week Towson coach Rob Ambrose said “will either kill you or make you damn near a champion.” Eighth-seeded Colgate boasts the nation’s top scoring defense (5.7 points per game) and fourth-seeded Kennesaw State averages five rushing touchdowns per game.

And then there’s unbeaten No. 1 North Dakota State, the defending national champion.

If JMU, the 2016 title winner, is to return to Toyota Stadium in Frisco for a third straight year, it will have to navigate its first first-round contest since 2014 against fellow CAA member Delaware this Saturday before a seven-hour trip north on I-81 to Colgate in the second round next week.

After that another playoff contest with the Bison, who the Dukes fell to last year in the championship game and beat in semifinals two seasons ago, could await.

JMU meeting North Dakota State in the quarterfinals might be more of a disservice to the Bison as it doesn’t properly reward their perfect 11-0 regular season.

Not all of this is the committee’s fault though, as Houston and his players will admit.

Without blowing a fourth-quarter lead to Elon as the Dukes tried to put the game away or simply taking care of business at struggling New Hampshire would’ve had JMU seeded and enjoying Thanksgiving at home.

Yes, UNH with Trevor Knight healthy at quarterback was a better version of itself when the Wildcats beat the Dukes earlier this month, but they still finished 4-7 overall and lost a game to Delaware with Knight under center.

Where the selection committee deserves criticism is the decision to seed Colgate over JMU.

The Raiders didn’t have any wins against above-.500 opponents while the Dukes had three including two over playoff teams — at Towson and against Stony Brook.

UNH and William & Mary are common opponents for JMU and Colgate. The Raiders beat a Knight-less UNH team and both shut out the Tribe with JMU winning 51-0 and Colgate earning a 23-0 victory, but unless choosing national seeds only involved looking at what happened against New Hampshire, the entire body of work favors the Dukes.

Other areas to help create unbalanced bracketing is the fact that committee didn’t split teams from the same leagues.

JMU is on the same side as CAA members Delaware, Towson and Elon. The top-half also has the Missouri Valley Conference’s best two teams — North Dakota State and fifth-seeded South Dakota State. The three Big Sky teams to earn seeds — No. 2 Weber State, No. 3 Eastern Washington and No. 6 UC Davis — are all on the bottom side of the bracket.

The pairings are far from perfect and JMU will feel the ramifications with each round it advances and each turn it must take before reaching Frisco.

What’s good for the Dukes is that they enter the postseason off their most impressive performance of the year, a 38-17 win over Towson.

JMU rushed for a season-high 395 yards, had three individual 100-yard rushing performances from running back Cardon Johnson, running back Trai Sharp and quarterback Ben DiNucci, and held the Tigers 21 points below their season average entering this past Saturday.

“We’re playing as well as we have all year right now,” Houston said. “And to be playing that way going into the playoffs, that’s where you want to be.

“And so, I do agree with you that being able to play that kind of game, on the road against a highly-ranked, very talented football team like Towson, certainly gives our players confidence.”