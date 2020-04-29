The track record is beginning to grow. James Madison has produced NFL Draft picks in each of the last two years, and the list of undrafted Dukes to sign and carve out pro careers in recent cycles is only getting lengthier. Quarterback Ben DiNucci was a seventh-round choice of the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend and cornerback Jimmy Moreland was a seventh-round selection of the Washington Redskins last year to end a run of five consecutive years without a JMU product being selected during the NFL Draft. The last before Moreland was offensive lineman Earl Watford, a 2013 fourth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, who just completed his seventh season in the league and is currently a free agent. Additionally, 11 other JMU alums — Daniel Brown (New York Jets), Ron’Dell Carter (Dallas Cowboys), John Daka (Baltimore Ravens), Rashard Davis (Tennessee Titans), Raven Greene (Green Bay Packers), Ishmael Hyman (Carolina Panthers), Dean Marlowe (Buffalo Bills), Marcus Marshall (Kansas City Chiefs), Brandon Polk (Los Angeles Rams), Dylan Stapleton (Houston Texans) and Aaron Stinnie (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) — are on rosters or agreed to sign undrafted free agent contracts this past Saturday. And there will be more Dukes going pro within the next year. Here’s an early look at a few prospects from JMU for the 2021 NFL Draft:

OL Liam Fornadel

When Liam Fornadel arrived in Harrisonburg, he became the rarity — a true freshman seeing meaningful snaps and a starter on the offensive line. He started twice in the postseason at right guard for JMU en route to a national championship game appearance in 2017, and since his first season in the program, he’s only developed into one of the top linemen in all of FCS. Fornadel has made 29 consecutive starts at right tackle for the Dukes over the last two years and earned All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association, STATS FCS, Hero Sports and the Associated Press this past fall. “And I don’t think I’m nearly where I want to be,” Fornadel told the Daily News-Record last month when discussing the areas of game he wanted to improve on during spring practice before drills were canceled due to COVID-19. “There’s technique I want to work on and then just the little things in our scheme that I need to figure out.” DraftScout.com ranks Fornadel as the 17th-best offensive guard prospect for next year’s draft. Before Fornadel signed with JMU out of Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, he had scholarship offers from FBS programs Buffalo, Charlotte, Colorado State, Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion, Rutgers, and San Diego State.

S/PR D'Angelo Amos

James Madison safety D'Angelo Amos tackles and strips the ball away from Northern Iowa running back Tyler Hoosman during the Dukes' win over the Panthers this past December. (DN-R File Photo)

He’s a highlight clip waiting to happen when opposing teams punt the ball to him, and his success on special teams plus ability on defense should help D’Angelo Amos gain an NFL opportunity this time next year. Amos is listed as the 12th-best free safety prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft, according to DraftScout.com. The Richmond native was an All-American as a punt returner in each of the last two years, and he was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic choice at safety this past season. As a safety in 2019, he notched 57 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, five passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. In his three seasons with the Dukes, he’s returned five punts for touchdowns and has averaged better than 16 yards per return. “Every week is, ‘Don’t sleep on the fundamental things,’” Amos said this past season of the post-practice habits he developed – spending an extra 20-to-30 minutes catching punts a few days a week. “It’s staying on top of looking the ball in and then after the catch, securing it and making that first guy miss, because once you make that first guy miss you can get a couple of yards after that normally.”

DT Mike Greene

James Madison defensive tackle Mike Greene sacks Morgan State quarterback DeAndre Harris during the Dukes' win over the Bears this past September. (Daniel Lin / DN-R)

One the reasons why it was difficult for opposing offensive lines to regularly double-team Carter or Daka this past season was because of Mike Greene’s presence in the middle of JMU’s defensive line. Last fall, Greene notched 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss from the defensive tackle spot, which is no easy task. At 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, Greene can stonewall opposing centers and guards in the run game and either power through or speed past them to get to the quarterback in the passing game. “I’m trying to get stronger and lean up to get more lean [muscle] mass and less fat,” Greene said of what he was concentrating on during the offseason before spring football was canceled. “I’m working on getting faster and anything I can do to get better to improve my game for next year.” JMU utilized Greene on a goal-line offensive package last season, too. Greene is also an alum of Highland Spring High School, which produced New York Jets’ first-round selection Mekhi Becton (Louisville) and Philadelphia Eagles’ fourth-round choice K’Von Wallace (Clemson) during last week’s 2020 NFL Draft.

RB Percy Agyei-Obese

James Madison running back Percy Agyei-Obese runs through a pair of Chattanooga defenders during the Dukes' win over the Mocs this past September. (Associated Press)