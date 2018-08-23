HARRISONBURG – D’Angelo Amos is out to prove he belongs on defense.

“It would mean a lot,” the James Madison sophomore safety said. “I want to put together more than ... ‘He’s just a good punt returner.’”

As the Dukes near their first game week of the season, it’s become apparent Amos will start at free safety when the season kicks off a week from Saturday at N.C. State.

Amos is taking all the first-team reps ahead of sophomore MJ Hampton.

“I think he is years away from where he was when he first got here,” JMU coach Mike Houston said of Amos. “He’s a pretty physical tackler and he’s become a guy who is a pretty headsy player, so we’re pleased with his progress right now.

“He’s had a solid camp.”

Amos said to earn a starting role, he needed to establish some characteristics the previous starting safeties — Jordan Brown and Raven Greene — maintained throughout their careers.

Brown played free safety, Greene played strong safety and both were All-Americans by the time they graduated.

“If you’re going to be that starting rover and safety, you’ve got to get the guys to listen to you,” Amos said. “You’ve got to build that chemistry.

“It’s being in the film room to know what the guy to left of me, right of me, in front of me and knowing what everybody around me is doing so that [the defense] could play better.”

Amos said he’s in contact with Brown and Greene about how to handle more responsibility. Greene is currently vying for a roster spot with the Green Bay Packers. Brown led all of FCS with nine interceptions last season.

“I’m playing Jordan’s spot. Big shoes to fill,” Amos said. “We talk every day actually with text message. I can still go to him, but we talk all the time and he asks me how camp is going and if I have any questions.”

A Meadowbrook High School alum and West Point Prep product, Amos said starting against the Wolfpack would give him a measurement of how far he’s come in his career.

Before he landed with JMU, he had previously committed to Army, but never garnered the FBS interest he thought he would.

He said Louisville, Maryland and Missouri all stopped by to evaluate him during the recruiting process, but none offered.

“It would verify to me for where I’m at against top talent,” Amos said. “A lot of people are like ‘Oh, you’re just in FCS or it’s not FBS. What would you do there?’ This is the time to show that no matter where JMU is, we can win.”

Last year, Amos managed to find playing time as the team’s primary punt-return man during the FCS playoffs. His season-long 49-yard return came against Stony Brook in the second round before adding returns of 37 and 33 yards in the championship game against North Dakota State.

Overall, he returned 18 punts for 284 yards or 15.8 yards per return — the second best average among all punt returners nationally.

“Being at punt return, it’s kind of like a second job to me,” Amos said. “My first is, of course, defense and trying to help there, but all of us want to help in anyway that we can.

“And if that’s me being at punt return or me not being at punt return, it’s whatever is best for the team.”

Through 17 days of training camp practice, Amos has caught the majority of punts. UCF running back transfer Jawon Hamilton and senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland also earned reps.

“Punt return is a big one for us because our guy has to be fearless,” special teams coordinator Roy Tesh said. “That guy has to be able to catch the ball and get that hidden yardage and not let it hit the ground.

“… As far as D’Angelo Amos catching the ball, we don’t have any question that he will.”