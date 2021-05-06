DukesofJMU - Amos Eager To Begin Pro Career In Detroit

D’Angelo Amos is Motor City bound, and he couldn’t be more excited about it.

The former Virginia and James Madison safety signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Detroit Lions this past Saturday following the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

“It’s a moment you wait for your entire life,” Amos told the Daily News-Record on Sunday. “You may see it going one way or you may envision it happening another way, but when you get there, it really doesn’t matter. I’m grateful to have the opportunity, especially after college because the number of people that get the opportunity to play in the NFL and call themselves NFL players even for a moment is very slim. Not everyone gets it, so I’m grateful.”

Amos said he’ll attend the Lions’ rookie camp next week, and hopes to show them what they were able to see when they scouted him while he was with the Cavaliers this past fall and the Dukes in previous seasons.

As a graduate transfer at UVa, Amos racked up 47 tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass breakups, a pair of interceptions and a blocked kick as he emerged as a starter during his lone season in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

He was an All-American punt returner in the FCS, tallying five punt returns for touchdowns while with the Dukes. Amos also earned All-Colonial Athletic Association honors as a safety in 2019 when he had 57 tackles and two interceptions.

“Everything I did at JMU and UVa,” is what Amos said he’s hoping he can carry with him to Detroit.

“Making plays on special teams and on defense and doing whatever I need to do to be a workhorse to get the win,” he said. “A lot of times I was asked by them or other teams what I bring to the table or what my favorite position is to bring something to the table, but that’s wherever I’m at and wherever the team needs me because I’ve made plays at so many different positions. I’ve blocked punts, blocked field goals, cover kickoffs, returned punts and [played on] defense.

“I just try to make a play and so coming to Detroit, that’s what they’re going to get. They’re going to get someone who will make plays within their system and my position is to give the team the best opportunity to change the game, bring the momentum, win a game and go win a Super Bowl.”

Amos said he had a feeling Detroit was very interested in signing him. He said he and the Lions initially met at the College Gridiron Showcase – a multi-day all-star event in Fort Worth, Texas – this past January. Since then, according to Amos, they spoke leading into the NFL Draft and periodically throughout the NFL Draft.

The Lions’ first-year coach is Dan Campbell, and Amos is likely to work closely with defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant as well as special teams coordinator Dave Fipp.

The Richmond native and former Meadowbrook High School star said he plans on learning from Detroit safety Dean Marlowe, a fellow alum of JMU. Marlowe spent the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills and signed a free-agent deal with the Lions last month.

“He’s someone that’s cut from the same cloth as me,” Amos said. “And I have watched him, enjoyed him from afar throughout my college career. And actually, we’ve been texting ever since Saturday. I contacted him and let him know that there’s another JMU Duke coming there.

“But I’m going to definitely look to unite with him and build a chemistry there and just learn because he’s been in the league for a while. I’ll get some tips and knowledge from him and with us being on the same side of the ball, that’ll help as well.”