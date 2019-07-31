RICHMOND – The burgundy-and-gold clad spectators already know who he is.

Not all NFL fan bases can say that about their seventh-round pick.

And on a warm, no-where-to-escape-the-sun training camp Tuesday at the Bon Secours Training Center in Richmond, the Washington Redskins faithful had no problem letting Jimmy Moreland hear them.

“Hey Moreland, you’re a ballhawk,” a middle-aged man in a Ryan Kerrigan jersey yelled as the defense jogged to the sideline.

“Jimmy, over here,” a kid in a bright gold Skins shirt said as he waved toward Washington’s youngest defensive back.

Just to be fair to those who root for one of the 31 franchises, it was hard not to easily identify Moreland, a James Madison football alum, during Tuesday morning’s practice. He had his best session yet with two interceptions — one of veteran quarterback Case Keenum and the other of hyped rookie signal-caller Dwayne Haskins — to go along with a tackle for loss.

When drills concluded, Moreland obliged to one autograph-wanting fan after the other and took photos with as many as he could.

The former member of the Dukes fits in the spotlight of the NFL and he said his primary focus during his first training camp is making sure he sticks with the Skins.

“Nothing is guaranteed,” Moreland said. “Every day I have to work on the little things. There were a couple of plays that got away from me and I gave up some catches that I could’ve stopped, so it’s just about getting better. I can’t look at the great plays.

“I always go back and critique every little thing I do. I just come every day willing to get better.”

He said he feels the pressure of two-a-days as a professional more so than he did in college, and admitted being picked 227th overall during the NFL Draft in April certainly adds to it.

At JMU, Moreland dominated the FCS level in his last two years with the Dukes and earned All-American honors as a senior. He set school records for career interceptions (18), interceptions returned for touchdowns (six) and tied the mark for interceptions in a game when he picked off three passes in the Madison’s 2017 FCS semifinal win over South Dakota State.