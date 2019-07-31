All Eyes On Moreland At Skins Camp
Ex-JMU Cornerback Says: "Nothing Is Guaranteed"
RICHMOND – The burgundy-and-gold clad spectators already know who he is.
Not all NFL fan bases can say that about their seventh-round pick.
And on a warm, no-where-to-escape-the-sun training camp Tuesday at the Bon Secours Training Center in Richmond, the Washington Redskins faithful had no problem letting Jimmy Moreland hear them.
“Hey Moreland, you’re a ballhawk,” a middle-aged man in a Ryan Kerrigan jersey yelled as the defense jogged to the sideline.
“Jimmy, over here,” a kid in a bright gold Skins shirt said as he waved toward Washington’s youngest defensive back.
Just to be fair to those who root for one of the 31 franchises, it was hard not to easily identify Moreland, a James Madison football alum, during Tuesday morning’s practice. He had his best session yet with two interceptions — one of veteran quarterback Case Keenum and the other of hyped rookie signal-caller Dwayne Haskins — to go along with a tackle for loss.
When drills concluded, Moreland obliged to one autograph-wanting fan after the other and took photos with as many as he could.
The former member of the Dukes fits in the spotlight of the NFL and he said his primary focus during his first training camp is making sure he sticks with the Skins.
“Nothing is guaranteed,” Moreland said. “Every day I have to work on the little things. There were a couple of plays that got away from me and I gave up some catches that I could’ve stopped, so it’s just about getting better. I can’t look at the great plays.
“I always go back and critique every little thing I do. I just come every day willing to get better.”
He said he feels the pressure of two-a-days as a professional more so than he did in college, and admitted being picked 227th overall during the NFL Draft in April certainly adds to it.
At JMU, Moreland dominated the FCS level in his last two years with the Dukes and earned All-American honors as a senior. He set school records for career interceptions (18), interceptions returned for touchdowns (six) and tied the mark for interceptions in a game when he picked off three passes in the Madison’s 2017 FCS semifinal win over South Dakota State.
“There are cuts at the end of the preseason,” Moreland said. “Only 53 men make the roster and there’s 90 men on the team now. So, everyday, you have to prove what you’re capable of doing.”
So far he has, at least according to Redskins coach Jay Gruden and defensive backs coach Ray Horton.
“He’s done a good job,” Gruden said of Moreland. “He’s playing outside and inside, and the versatility is huge for the nickel cornerback position.”
Moreland’s ability to play both true corner and nickel corner has him working regularly with the first-team defense and with a solidified role on the second-team unit only nine days out from Washington’s preseason opener at Cleveland on Aug. 8.
“You got different jobs you have to do,” Moreland said. “At [true] corner, you’ve got sideline help, but at nickel, there’s more space and you have help on the inside, so you’ve got to learn and know what position you’re in and be accountable.”
Horton, a 25-year coaching veteran of the NFL, said: “He’s a guy that’s multi-faceted. He can play corner. He can play nickel. He can return punts and he can probably return kickoffs. That’s what you look for in the NFL in today’s type of player, and the thing about it is, he wants it and always has a notebook open and is studying.”
Like he did at JMU, Moreland said he tries to work ahead by watching as much film of himself and defensive coordinator Greg Manusky’s system as he can. Moreland does that so when he is on the field he keeps up with the veteran defensive backs that surround him.
Washington has former All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman, veteran defensive back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and three-time Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins on its roster. As Moreland recorded a tackle for loss on a swing pass behind the line of scrimmage, Rodgers-Cromartie yelled out, “Way to go Jim.”
Between snaps, Morleand talked and joked with his defensive backfield mates.
“You can see the difference in those guys,” Moreland said. “They know the plays. They know what’s coming. When the receiver stems, they know. So I’m just learning from those guys. I’m being the little brother to those guys and they just help me as well.
“The challenging part is the speed. With the speed on the field, everything is quick.”
Wide receiver Cam Sims, a second-year player out of Alabama, said Moreland meshes well with the experienced defensive backs and battles like them, too. Sims and Moreland square off in one-on-ones and an in team periods.
“He is just going out there and being competitive,” Sims said. “You just have to have that dog in you and he’s got it, for real.”
Horton said Moreland has positioned himself well early in training camp.
“There’s poise, maturity, smarts, speed, hands, intensity,” Horton said. “He works at his craft. He has calmness.
“He’s definitely not behind [for a rookie]. I don’t want to say he’s way up here, but he’s not behind by any stretch. I know he’s one of the first guys out on the practice field and that he’s a mature young man. I appreciate the work he’s given us, the smarts and I hope he just keeps progressing.”
The two interceptions caught everyone’s attention, but for Moreland and those who have known him — like Dukes senior cornerback Rashad Robinson, a Richmond native who was in attendance to watch Moreland at Redskins practice on Tuesday — that’s the norm.
After Moreland finished signing all the footballs, jerseys and hats that he did, he stopped and chatted with his buddy Robinson.
“He’s putting on a show,” Robinson said. “It’s everything I expected out of him. I’m proud of him and he just keeps doing what he’s been doing. He’s got a bright future.”