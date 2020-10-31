DukesofJMU - All Eyes On DiNucci Ahead Of First Cowboys Start

There are very few roles in all of professional sports that at any moment — regardless of record, circumstance or how it happened — fans both diehard and casual know who occupies the position.

The Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback job is one of them.

It’s Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott. The responsibility features carrying the legacy and tradition that accompanies the gig, and managing the widespread scope of onlookers who stretch well beyond North Texas in addition to the top priority of winning games.

And this Sunday night when Dallas travels to face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, it’ll be former James Madison star, rookie Ben DiNucci, filling pro football’s iconic spot on the field.

“This is everyone’s childhood dream, right?” DiNucci said. “You get a chance to be the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. What more could you want?”

DiNucci has this opportunity because the franchise’s No. 1 signal-caller Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 and then second-string quarterback, veteran Andy Dalton, was placed in concussion protocol this past Sunday after taking a hit to the head during the Cowboys’ loss to Washington.

So within a span of three weeks, DiNucci, Dallas’ seventh-round pick this past April, was elevated from inactive to backup and from backup to starter.

“I went from being in a sweatshirt and sweatpants to ‘Here we are. My number could be called,’” he said. “I’m taking it in stride. I’m the most confident person in myself and in the guys around me. I’ve got no fear, no worries about being able to lead this team on Sunday night and doing what we’ve got to do to get a win.”

DiNucci became the first ever quarterback from JMU to play in an NFL game when he appeared in the waning minutes of Dallas’ Oct. 19 loss to Arizona, and then the first former member of the Dukes to complete a pass in the NFL this past Sunday when he was inserted in relief of Dalton. DiNucci threw a 32-yard strike to wide receiver Amari Cooper and finished the game 2-of-3 for 39 yards.

He’ll be the first ex-JMU quarterback to start an NFL game this Sunday, and just the fifth from the FCS ranks to start as a rookie since 2000. Others include Delaware alum Joe Flacco, who like DiNucci began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring to a Colonial Athletic Association program, as well as DiNucci’s counterpart for Sunday, North Dakota State product Carson Wentz.

“But Ben’s been in some big games,” JMU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shane Montgomery said. “And I don’t think he’s going to be afraid going into the situation. I’m sure he’ll have butterflies, but once those first couple of plays are over I’m sure it’ll feel like another game to him.”

A victory for Dallas (2-5) would keep the Cowboys in contention for the NFC East crown. The Eagles (2-4-1) are currently in first place of the division.

Montgomery said he’s still in touch regularly with DiNucci, keeping up with his former quarterback via text message about once a week. And Montgomery pointed to DiNucci’s days as Pittsburgh’s quarterback playing against Atlantic Coast Conference competition as well as leading JMU in contests at N.C. State and at West Virginia on top of the run to the FCS national championship game the Dukes made last year as proof DiNucci can handle pressurizing instances.

“The biggest thing for him and I told him this throughout [training] camp and even into last week,” Montgomery said, “is, ‘Just be yourself. Just be ready and just remember the things that got you to where you are this year.’ It’s the things we worked on last year coming off the ’18 season – really playing within the system, staying away from the turnovers and taking what the defense gives you, to have trust in what you’re doing and know if it’s not there, to tuck it and run with it.

“But I think he’s got enough leadership qualities. He’s probably going to be a little nervous because of the situation, but I don’t think the situation will be too big for him. He’s got confidence, a quiet confidence, and he’s a good leader.”

This week Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters: “Ben doesn’t lack confidence, just in the way he plays and in the way he steps into the huddle, so that’s definitely a characteristic trait that he brings to the table and it’s important.”

DiNucci’s teammates have noticed his eagerness during practice, too.

“I think he was great today,” Cowboys six-time pro bowl guard Zack Martin said Wednesday. “He’s got a lot of confidence, which line one for me as a quarterback is confidence. … You can tell he had a little more energy, swagger, knowing that he’s in there with the ones.”

DiNucci said he’s studied extensively in preparation for Sunday, using the team’s normal off day on Tuesday to instead work in the Cowboys’ facility on the game plan with McCarthy, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier.

Philadelphia is third for sacks in the NFL with 24, so DiNucci said he anticipates the Eagles trying to coerce him into mistakes. Dallas has given up 20 sacks, which is tied for seventh most in the league.

“They play a lot of man coverage and try to heat you up,” DiNucci said. “They played [Joe] Burrow and Daniel Jones earlier this year, a rookie and a second-year guy, and their pressure tendencies were a little bit higher in both of those games, so I’ll be on alert early and we’ll see what their game plan is early and have a plan for it.”

He said he hopes to be able to use wide receivers Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb to his advantage in the passing game and get help from running back Ezekiel Elliott also.

McCarthy said DiNucci’s mobility could benefit him in trying to elude the Eagles’ pass rush.

“My job is going to be to get the ball in these guys’ hands, let them do what they do best and keep the chains moving,” DiNucci said. “[I’m] trying to stay to out of third-and-longs and convert, and put some points on the board.”

Montgomery isn’t surprised DiNucci knows Dallas’ offense well enough to earn a start on Sunday. After all, DiNucci played for three head coaches, five offensive coordinators and five quarterbacks coaches and had to adapt to five different offenses throughout his college career. Moore is the sixth offensive coordinator DiNucci has had in the last six seasons.

The Dukes second-year assistant, Montgomery, said he initially believed DiNucci would get an NFL shot last year toward the end of the regular season as DiNucci became more and more comfortable and played consistently within JMU’s offense. Last fall, DiNucci was the CAA Offensive Player of the Year while throwing for 3,441 yards to go along with 29 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

“It’ll be good to watch him,” said Montgomery, who also coached Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger when Roethlisberger was at Miami (Ohio).

“When you have been coaching 30 years you have different guys pop up year-to-year and you’re excited to see them fulfill their dream,” Montgomery said, “but to have a guy like Ben [DiNucci], he proved a lot last year. … He’s a good kid, a good young man that you like to see have success.”

Said DiNucci: “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. As a rookie, a seventh-rounder, coming in I see Dak and Andy at the top of the depth chart and you’re like ‘There’s no chance I’m going to be on the field this year.’ But this is 2020, so what else do you expect? Here we are and I’ve got a chance to go out there on Sunday Night Football and do what I love to do, so I couldn’t be happier and couldn’t be more excited.”

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. on NBC.