HARRISONBURG — The expanded role Percy Agyei-Obese likely steps into this year comes with an expectation the running back wants to help his new James Madison coach meet.

“Coach [Curt] Cignetti, he likes to run the ball a lot, which I love,” Agyei-Obese said. “He’s even said himself he wants to lead the nation in rushing, and I stand 100 percent behind him because I think we have the potential to do that.”

Agyei-Obese is taking the majority of first-team snaps at his position during spring practice, which isn’t something new.

Last year he did the same, but understood those reps would diminish come August training camp when a trio of upperclassmen — Cardon Johnson, Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp — returned from missing most of the spring while recovering from injuries suffered the previous fall. This time around, Agyei-Obese has the inside track to start at running back with his primary competition for touches, Jawon Hamilton, currently limited in practice.

“I think [Agyei-Obese] is starting to become a little more decisive in terms of hitting the hole,” Cignetti said. “And I think his endurance is improving, and I like what I see.”

In his first two seasons at JMU, Agyei-Obese filled a special-teams role, primarily, and saw some action with the offense. He’s carried the ball 66 times for 441 yards (6.7 yards per rush) and two touchdowns for his career.

“Right now it’s about learning new plays and getting into the system because I’ve got to rewind now,” Agyei-Obese said. “Everything that used to be slowed down is fast-paced again with the new offense, but that’s OK.

“But I’ve been very patient. I’ve been glad to support Trai, Marcus and Cardon over the years and I’m excited to see what they can do on the next level, but now it’s my turn, I guess, and patience is the key. I’ve been waiting and I’ve been hungry, but so is Jawon and so are the other running backs.”

Agyei-Obese said he thinks him and Hamilton will fit nicely in the backfield together once Hamliton is at full health. Agyei-Obese is more of a downhill rusher while Hamilton brings a little more elusiveness to the position.

There’s also redshirt freshman Solomon Vanhorse, another running back, who is unfamiliar to most, but making an impression through seven spring sessions. Vanhorse typically works with the second-team offense at practice, but occasionally gets reps with the first team when Agyei-Obese needs a breather.

“Probably been the surprise of spring ball,” Cignetti said of Vanhorse. “He’s really ran the ball well and I think he’s got potential to help us in the fall.”