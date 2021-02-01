DukesofJMU - After Learning From FBS, CAA Sees Path For Strong Spring

“So, we’re in the process now of figuring out how we’re going to handle the locker room before games, the locker room after games, pregame meals, bus trips or whatever it is. It’s our turn now to do that. And so the more people we reached out to see what was good, as you reach out to ‘em, it’s similar in how people handled things. So I think we’ve got a good a feel for it.”

“When you turned the TV on [in the fall], it looked like a normal college football season,” fourth-season Richmond coach Russ Huesman said. “But I know behind closed doors all of the things they had to go through just to show up to a Saturday game was incredible.

The CAA and other FCS leagues have a road map or blueprint that no one had in the fall when the FBS embarked on its journey to play through the pandemic.

Coaches in the conference have had the time to explore solutions for any coronavirus-related problems they could encounter this spring. They all have friends or contacts who coached in the fall that they’ve spoken with about the best ways to keep their teams on the field.

Some CAA teams are scheduled to open as soon as Feb. 20 with non-conference contests, and all 11 participating programs are slated to be in action by March 6.

Said James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne: “Having watched how the FBS season played out in the fall, it’s reasonable to think that we could have a week or so when we might have a challenge. But I think overall when we look at the entire season, we’re optimistic about our chances to not only play, but to finish.”

“There’s been an awful lot of planning and work involved in the process,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “And we’re excited for the opportunity that our coaches and student athletes will hopefully have here as we move into the next coming months.”

Administrators and coaches in the league are determined to make their upcoming spring football campaign a success.

They’ve seen it already pulled off once this past fall, so there’s no slowing the Colonial Athletic Association now.

JMU coach Curt Cignetti said most of his staff meetings and team meetings are held virtually. The only regular in-person meetings for the Dukes are position meetings in which players have enough room to stay six feet apart and comply to social distancing measures.

D’Antonio said the conference doesn’t have a strict policy regarding how many players on a particular team would have to test positive for the virus or be ruled out due to contact tracing in order to cancel or postpone a game.

Players and coaches in the CAA will be tested for COVID-19 via one PCR test or three antigen tests per week.

“Ultimately, it’ll be the decision of that individual institution if something like that were to happen,” D’Antonio said, “and they were to be down players at a certain position as to whether or not they would be able to play the game.

“There would also be consultation with the chief medical officer at that institution and the other institution as well as consultation with the conference office. … It’s a guideline more than a hard-and-fast policy, which at this time I think is appropriate because it provides flexibility in an era when we’re all pivoting on a daily basis.”

Albany coach Greg Gattuso, who led the Great Danes to the FCS postseason in 2019, said him and his assistant coaches have discussed what it would take for them to consider not playing on a particular Saturday.

“If we lose a group of our productive players, you know, the guys who have been practicing the most,” Gattuso said, “and we can’t field a football team without exposing people to game situations who aren’t ready to play, I think, then you’d have to consider not playing.”

He said losing multiple players at one position could force his hand, too.

Huesman said it’s on the athletes themselves to make smart choices to keep their season intact if they expect to be cleared to play each week.

“The fall was a big sacrifice for our guys, but they wanted to practice,” Huesman said. “They wanted to do those things and for them to accomplish that, we had to stay COVID-free. We couldn’t have a bunch of contact tracing going on and I told ‘em, ‘You guys got to ramp this thing up even three times more than what you did in the fall, because now we’ve got an opportunity to play games.’”

In the conference, Albany and Villanova are seeking back-to-back playoff berths while JMU will try for its seventh straight trip to the postseason and a fourth appearance in the FCS title game in the last five seasons. Albany, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Stony Brook and Villanova will reside in the CAA north division this spring while JMU, Elon, Richmond and William & Mary will play in the CAA south.

Cignetti – in his first season at the helm of the Dukes in 2019 guided them to a 14-2 record, an outright CAA championship and a national runner-up finish – has even thought about alternate plans for his team in case he must miss a game.

Notably in the FBS, Alabama coach Nick Saban, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and Kansas coach Les Miles were a few of the head coaches this past fall to test positive for COVID-19 and have to sit out. Saban missed the Iron Bowl against rival Auburn.

“We haven’t talked through it as a staff,” Cignetti said. “I’ve got my plan, you know, that if something happens, we’ll deal with it. You’ve got to be flexible. You’ve got to be ready to adjust and improvise in this day in age, but we’ve got a lot of quality coaches on this staff, so I don’t see it as an issue.”

Maine coach Nick Charlton said: “We’ve actually put in a number of different steps as a coaching staff specifically all across the board, whether it’s a coordinator or a position coach and that’s something we’re continuing to work on. If somebody were to miss a game or a section of time, who takes that responsibility over? How do we do that? And that did come from the FBS and their experiences, so we’ve tried to learn from that.”

Of course, as unpredictable as the last 10 months were, other issues could arise that no one has the answer to yet.

But for now, the CAA, its commissioner, administrators and coaches, are confident in the protocols and all they absorbed from the highest level of college football about how to avoid potential quandaries to give their teams a shot to win consistently this spring.

“I think the season is shaping up very positively,” Bourne said, “and our student athletes truly do want to have a chance to compete in the spring and I think that’s very important on a number of fronts.”