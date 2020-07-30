DukesofJMU - ACC Decision Puts JMU's Trip To UNC In Question

Wednesday’s decision from the Atlantic Coast Conference to move to a 10-plus-one scheduling model has left James Madison’s date with North Carolina in jeopardy.

The Dukes are scheduled to play at ACC member North Carolina on Sept. 19 and receive $500,000 for making the trip.

“We are having dialogue with UNC currently about the status of our football contest and hope to know more in the near future,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said.

The ACC announced Wednesday evening its teams would play 10 conference games and one non-league game this fall, as a result of changes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The ACC’s first games of 2020 will take place during the week of Sept. 7.

According to the conference’s press release, all non-conference games must be played in the home state of the ACC school and that the opponents must meet the medical protocols required by the ACC in order to play the game. Those medical protocols include testing every team member for the virus weekly beginning the first week of the season and every team member within 72 hours of kickoff.

“Today’s decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said.

Originally, North Carolina had four non-conference games on the docket – at Central Florida (Sept. 4), against Auburn in Atlanta (Sept. 12), vs. JMU (Sept. 19) and vs. Connecticut (Nov. 7). But the ACC’s non-conference requirements would preclude UNC from playing at Central Florida and against Auburn in Atlanta.

Other non-league games scrapped because of the ACC’s new rules include Virginia’s meeting with Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Florida State’s neutral site game with West Virginia in Atlanta, Wake Forest’s trip to Old Dominion, Virginia Tech’s road contest at Middle Tennessee State and Pittsburgh’s game at Marshall.

JMU is in the process of rebuilding its entire schedule after the school elected to try to compete this fall as an FCS independent on the heels of its league, the Colonial Athletic Association, deciding against a fall season.

The Dukes and North Carolina have played three times since 2007 and most recently in 2016. The two sides also have a future date set for Sept. 21, 2024.