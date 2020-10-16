DukesofJMU - A NEW CHAPTER

He used to wear the highest jersey number available, but now Isaac Ukwu sports the lowest.

And there’s a reason for the change from 99 to 0.

“It represents the start of a new chapter,” the James Madison defensive end said Wednesday, one day before the Dukes’ first fall practice and his first official practice since suffering a torn ACL, partially torn MCL and partially torn meniscus during a practice in August of last year.

“99 was the torn ACL guy,” he said, “and 0 is the guy who is back and ready to produce, so I just feel like it’s a way to let go of the past and focus on the future.”

The devastating knee injury cost Ukwu, now a fourth-year junior, what he, his coaches and teammates believe could’ve been his breakout campaign. In the summer leading up to 2019 training camp, many members of the program raved about his work ethic and potential. And once practice began, he earned reps behind former Dukes defensive ends Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka, so it was easy to envision Ukwu filling the role of first defensive end off the bench and providing a pass rush when called upon.

In Ukwu’s first two years at JMU, he only appeared in three games even though he was heavily recruited by many FCS teams while starring at Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Md. Ukwu elected to take the Dukes up on their offer over ones from Penn and Princeton.

“The stars finally started to align for Isaac last year,” said Daka, another product of Wise and JMU’s fourth all-time leader in career sacks.

Daka had 26.5 of his 27.5 sacks during his junior and senior seasons with the Dukes.

“And that’s a comparison to me I can see,” Daka said, “because [Ukwu’s] talent has always been there. But it’s the maturity process and I see myself in that regard. Not as a player because we have different styles, but being able to put it together and have the light bulb switch on. He was destined for a big role and from there, who knows. Once I got my opportunity, I took it and never looked back. So I can see the comparison in that. That’s what everyone was thinking with Isaac.”

Unfortunately for Ukwu, the injury set him back.

“I just remember it being like any other practice,” Ukwu said. “But I took a bad step and then my knee gave out under me. It’s obviously something that played in my head right afterward, but I feel like now that it’s sort of out of sight and out of mind. I can really focus on how I am now, how I feel now with my knee and I’m really confident that it’ll be able to handle my weight and the pressure I’m putting on it, so I just try to focus on all the work I’ve done to get me here rather than how I got hurt before.”

There was plenty of rehabilitation to do, too, and unconventionally some of his push to return to full strength had to happen on his own instead of around a team of trainers and staff members.

He said surgery occurred four weeks after the injury. The start of his recovery process began not long after that as he would spend fall afternoons in the training room while his teammates were on the practice field.

Ukwu didn’t play a down during the Dukes’ 14-2, national runner-up campaign, but said his teammates always encouraged him in his rehab.