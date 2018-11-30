HARRISONBURG — The memories are mostly positive for Bryan Schor and the teammates he played with at James Madison, but this one isn’t.

“We had someone come into our stadium that we thought we should beat pretty convincingly and in a way, we were pretty embarrassed,” the former Dukes quarterback said earlier this week. “They came in and the score might be decently close, but if you were there, you saw a team come into our stadium and take what we thought was ours.”

For every monumental win – knocking off North Dakota State at the FargoDome in the 2016 FCS semifinals, hoisting the second national championship trophy in school history after beating Youngstown State a few weeks later or upending FBS East Carolina to open the 2017 season – there is the 2015 second-round playoff loss to Colgate sticking with that group of Dukes.

Then No. 5-seeded JMU was upset when unseeded Colgate pulled off a 44-38 victory at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.

The two schools have only met once, but this Saturday the Dukes get their first shot at the Raiders since the lone get together. With the roles reversed, unseeded JMU (9-3) faces No. 8-seeded Colgate (9-1) in the second round of the FCS postseason at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, N.Y.

“I’ve been thinking about that game ever since Colgate got the eight seed,” Dukes senior running back Trai Sharp said, “and we knew we’d have to come to them, so I’m looking forward to it and getting back to that moment against that team.

“I want to get up to New York and get that win.”

Sharp was one of seven players still on the team to suit up on that infamous Saturday that started so poorly.

JMU fell behind 17-0 and lost a fumble on a kickoff before it could get a first offensive possession.

“That was an absolute mess,” former JMU wide receiver Brandon Ravenel said. “They had momentum, they got up early and we just never truly responded.

“We couldn’t really stop them and they made a lot of big plays on the offensive side of the ball and for us we couldn’t really get in the end zone. I remember that game like it was yesterday, and my goodness that was a rough one.”

Colgate chewed up the clock on offense, controlling time of possession for 35 minutes as Raiders running back James Holland carried 27 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Holland, now a senior, said him and his teammates weren’t intimated by JMU.

“They were ranked fifth,” Holland said. “And we saw that we had only a seven percent chance of winning, and all that stuff, but I don’t really look into it.

“As we’re lining up on the field, you’re going to get all that I have and it doesn’t matter what conference your from or where your from or any of that stuff, so I just approached it like it was any other game week. The chips fell where they did.”

JMU had won its last two regular season games – at Delaware and vs. Villanova – with its new quarterback, Schor, getting comfortable.

Schor had taken over for the injured Vad Lee the month before, but threw for a game-winning touchdown to Ravenel to beat Delaware and for 171 yards and two touchdowns to beat Villanova.

“We played Villanova the game before and that felt like it was one of the more complete games that we put together that year,” former defensive back Jordan Brown said. “It was even on defense and defense was our week suit back in the day. Not so much anymore, but that used to be part of it and I saw both sides of it. That was a complete game against Villanova, so I thought going into Colgate that we were definitely confident and we thought we were going to come out with a [win].”

Former defensive end Andrew Ankrah added, “In the FCS playoffs, you can’t underestimate everybody. People have something to play for and some have nothing to lose.

“I never knew what Colgate was. We didn’t know what Colgate was and when you’re an underdog, you really have nothing to lose, you have a lot to fight for and a lot to prove. Coming to a stadium like ours, the stage is set and it’s the FCS playoffs, so you get everyone’s best shots. We weren’t as well known as we are now, but we still had one of the greatest places to play in FCS and we got their best shot.”