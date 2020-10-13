DukesofJMU - 3-Star PG Andrew McConnell Commits To The Dukes

James Madison’s connections to the Peach Belt continued to pay off Sunday as the Dukes picked up a verbal commitment from Atlanta-area point guard Andrew McConnell.

McConnell, a 6-1 sharp-shooting three-star prospect from Lanier High School and the Team Huncho AAU program, chose JMU over offers from Rhode Island, UNC Greensboro, Louisiana and several others.

“After transferring from Mill Creek to play for Lanier, over those few months more colleges saw me and I started getting some offers,” McConnell said. “I narrowed it down to four schools. JMU had new facilities and I really connected with the coaches and knew a few people that go to JMU, so that seemed like the best fit for me.”

McConnell becomes the third member of JMU’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Washington DC shooting guard Devon Savage and Philadelphia point guard Jaylen Stinson. McConnell grew up in Georgia, but his mother, Donna, is originally from Staunton and attended Hampton University. He has extended family living outside Harrisonburg.

Since helping Lanier to Georgia’s Class AAAAAA state title game in March, McConnell has been a high priority for the first-year JMU coaching staff. But offers continued to pile up as he put together a standout summer with Team Huncho.

McConnell was rated the No. 16 player in Georgia as well as a top-40 point guard nationally by 247Sports.

Even with increased attention over the summer, the connection with new JMU head coach Mark Byington and assistant Andrew Wilson, an Atlanta-area native, proved to be enough to help the Dukes land yet another three-star recruit and push the Dukes’ 2021 class to the top of the CAA along with College of Charleston, according to VerbalCommits.com

Since arriving at JMU in March after seven seasons as the head coach at Georgia Southern, Byington made recruiting in-state and in the Washington DC area a priority while also stating a goal to expand the Dukes’ reach further into the northeast.

But the coaching staff’s deep roots in Georgia and South Carolina have continued to pay off. Byington and Wilson, along with assistant Jon Cremins were longtime staff members at College of Charleston with Byington spending part of one season as interim head coach before they eventually landed at Georgia Southern.

The Dukes have now landed a trio of three-star recruits from that region in the past six months. In the spring, JMU signed Justin Amadi, a 6-7 forward from powerhouse Dorman High School in South Carolina, along with small forward Terrence Edwards Jr. from Tucker, Ga.

Each, like McConnell in the class of 2021, was among the top couple of uncommitted players in their state at the time of their commitment. McConnell brings a full set of point guard skills to the Dukes as a solid distributor and defender, but he’s also been described as an elite shooter, who shot 48 percent from 3-point range last season.

“I’m looking forward to being a team leader and shot maker this season,” McConnell said. “During AAU season I was really just known as a shooter, but I bring to the table my ball handling and decision making as well.”

JMU enters the 2020-21 season with a full roster of 13 scholarship players. Seniors Matt Lewis and Zach Jacobs plus graduate transfer Rashawn Fredericks will run out of eligibility provided the NCAA doesn’t grant an extra year to all players as has been discussed.

But even with three commitments the Dukes may not be done recruiting for 2021. With more than 1,000 players entering the NCAA transfer portal this spring, and summer and that number growing each year, odds are JMU will see more spots open up.

Sources within the program have indicated it is possible the Dukes could add a fourth commitment this fall.