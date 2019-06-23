3-Star CB Webb Commits To JMU
HARRISONBURG – A trip to Harrisonburg this past week made the college decision an easy one for AJ Webb.
“A lot of schools on the visit didn’t have what JMU had,” the Life Christian Academy (Chester) cornerback said. “So I just felt like JMU had it from the jump and that I wanted to be there.”
Webb committed to James Madison on Saturday following extensive on-campus experience this past Wednesday. He said chose the Dukes’ scholarship offer over others he considered heavily from FBS programs Appalachian State, Massachusetts, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh and Rutgers.
“When I went there, JMU had a whole blueprint designed for me with the academics and football,” Webb said. “I was talking to the academic advisor about my major and everything that I could do. I talked to the coaches about playing time and how they were going to use me, so I felt really good about the decision. I just love JMU. The campus is great and it’s a friendly environment with big-time football.”
Webb, who was at one time committed to the University of Virginia, said it didn’t matter to him that he is picking to play his college football at an FCS school instead of an FBS school, and that those who have played cornerback for the Dukes in recent years prove his point.
Former JMU cornerback Jimmy Moreland was a seventh-round pick of the Washington Redskins this past April and current corner Rashad Robinson is an NFL prospect after missing last season with an injury, but earning All-American honors the year before.
“Jimmy Moreland is a dog,” Webb said. “I heard Moreland is about to start for the Redskins, so if you’re a dog, a dog is going to play.”
The three-star prospect by Rivals.com, Webb, tallied five interceptions, 50 tackles, 10 pass deflections and four forced fumbles last fall as a junior.
“I play with a lot of confidence,” Webb said. “I can play in press man or in the field, but mostly I love press man and getting in the receiver’s head. I’m more active in the run because I love contact. And running backs don’t scare me, I love to hit and love the game.
“But the most important thing is confidence. If you’re not confident, you’ve already lost the battle mentally, and I talk a lot of junk, too.”
He said once his senior season finishes, he plans to enroll early this coming January at JMU in order to participate in spring practice and get a head start on learning JMU’s defense.
According to Webb, his lead recruiter, safeties coach Ryan Smith, and future position coach, Matt Birkett, told Webb he’s likely going to play the traditional corner spot as well as some slot cornerback.
“They like the way I play my press style,” Webb said. “I’m more of a press corner kind of guy, so that’s my style, and honestly talking to Coach Birkett on Wednesday and watching film in his room, it just fit for me. And I don’t know how to explain it, but my mom and I, we were blown out of the water. It just felt like home and I figured, let’s end this process early. I felt good knowing. I loved it.”