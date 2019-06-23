HARRISONBURG – A trip to Harrisonburg this past week made the college decision an easy one for AJ Webb.

“A lot of schools on the visit didn’t have what JMU had,” the Life Christian Academy (Chester) cornerback said. “So I just felt like JMU had it from the jump and that I wanted to be there.”

Webb committed to James Madison on Saturday following extensive on-campus experience this past Wednesday. He said chose the Dukes’ scholarship offer over others he considered heavily from FBS programs Appalachian State, Massachusetts, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh and Rutgers.

“When I went there, JMU had a whole blueprint designed for me with the academics and football,” Webb said. “I was talking to the academic advisor about my major and everything that I could do. I talked to the coaches about playing time and how they were going to use me, so I felt really good about the decision. I just love JMU. The campus is great and it’s a friendly environment with big-time football.”

Webb, who was at one time committed to the University of Virginia, said it didn’t matter to him that he is picking to play his college football at an FCS school instead of an FBS school, and that those who have played cornerback for the Dukes in recent years prove his point.

Former JMU cornerback Jimmy Moreland was a seventh-round pick of the Washington Redskins this past April and current corner Rashad Robinson is an NFL prospect after missing last season with an injury, but earning All-American honors the year before.

“Jimmy Moreland is a dog,” Webb said. “I heard Moreland is about to start for the Redskins, so if you’re a dog, a dog is going to play.”