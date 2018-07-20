2nd Place Motivates Madison
Reminder Of Falling To Bison A Constant In Weight Room
HARRISONBURG — An unwanted daily reminder greeted Rashad Robinson, Riley Stapleton and teammates as they arrived at Bridgeforth Stadium throughout the summer.
Inside James Madison’s weight room sits the 2017 FCS runner-up trophy.
“It’s still right there on the counter where we get our papers for our lifts every morning,” Robinson said Thursday after the Dukes completed their offseason workouts ahead of August training camp.
Unlike the national championship trophy from two years ago that’s on display in the football offices upstairs, the second-place award isn’t for public consumption or happy memories.
The Dukes fell 17-13 to North Dakota State at the title game in January and even though the two athletes said the loss isn’t discussed often, it isn’t forgotten either.
“I don’t think I’ll ever get over seeing that trophy,” Stapleton said. “It’s still a motivational thing. It angers me, too.”
Stapleton, a junior and the team’s projected No. 1 wide receiver, said he thinks strength coach John Williams kept drills similar to what they’ve been over the past few offseasons, but added elements to test the toughness of the group like the way the fourth quarter of a championship bout would.
“The only way it was different was that we were coming off of losing the national championship,” Stapleton said. “So there’s a little extra incentive there to work a little harder this summer. Big John pushed us a little more than usual I would say.”
One other difference is JMU players worked out five days per week all summer whereas the last two years started with four days per week in May and June before building up to five.
Both Robinson and Stapleton said Tuesdays were the most challenging — with squats and leg-strengthening exercises inside ahead of running as many as six 300-yard sprints outside afterward. The sprints had to be completed with no more than 30 seconds between reps.
“Tuesdays are the days that make you contemplate like, ‘Man, what are you doing?’ during workouts,” said Robinson, a senior All-American cornerback. “But those are the workouts that also make you feel like ‘Wow, man, we really got through that,’ and you know you got better that day.”
Robinson said with each day as preseason camp neared, the team collectively became more attentive about what it needed to accomplish in order to be prepared for those long August days.
JMU opens camp on the Aug. 3 and its regular season on Sept. 1 at North Carolina State.
Some of that intensive prep was done without coaches present as players returned to the stadium for on-field work later in the evening on the same day they’d work out in the morning.
Robinson and fellow senior cornerback Curtis Oliver didn’t practice all spring and junior cornerback Charles Tutt, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury, hasn’t practiced since last August. The three of them (all healthy now, according to Robinson) along with senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland led defensive back position drills as the group tries to fill holes at safety.
“So as far as me, Curtis and Jimmy go, this will be our third year together, so we kind of know each other in and out,” Robinson said. “But we basically just tried to get to the new guys and bring them up to speed and show them the different ways we can do things and the different ways to communicate on the field.
“After workouts we’d come back and we’d do it — get our group of DBs together, go over footwork and everything and just try to create a bond that will transfer over to the field.”
Robinson said Ohio State transfer defensive back Wayne Davis has worked mostly at free safety, former Duke Raven Greene’s old position, since getting to Harrisonburg.
“I actually knew Wayne from before,” Robinson said. “We played against him a lot in high school and 7-on-7, so I knew how good he was coming in, so we took him in with open arms. He hangs out with us all the time now and I think the first couple of nights he was here, he came over to me and Jimmy’s crib, just chilled and watched The NBA Finals — just to show him that he’s part of this family now, no matter where you come from in the past.
“He’s no longer an Ohio State Buckeye. He’s with us now.”
The offense did the same, with Stapleton and the receivers catching passes from junior quarterbacks Ben DiNucci and Cole Johnson. Competition between the two signal-callers for the starting role remains as even as it was when spring ball ended.
“They both worked really, really hard and they both have different characteristics,” Stapleton said. “But both of them can get the job done and I’m excited to see which one will step up during camp.”
Stapleton also said senior running back Cardon Johnson, who is trying to return from a second straight season-ending Achilles injury, “looks pretty great out there running around,” and that the Dukes offense may surprise some opponents this fall.
“Everyone is doubting us with [former quarterback] Bryan [Schor] being gone and some of those other seniors that have had starring roles for numerous years,” Stapleton said. “But I don’t think people understand the extent of how good we can be.
“I love where we’re at as an offense right now.”