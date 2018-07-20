HARRISONBURG — An unwanted daily reminder greeted Rashad Robinson, Riley Stapleton and teammates as they arrived at Bridgeforth Stadium throughout the summer.

Inside James Madison’s weight room sits the 2017 FCS runner-up trophy.

“It’s still right there on the counter where we get our papers for our lifts every morning,” Robinson said Thursday after the Dukes completed their offseason workouts ahead of August training camp.

Unlike the national championship trophy from two years ago that’s on display in the football offices upstairs, the second-place award isn’t for public consumption or happy memories.

The Dukes fell 17-13 to North Dakota State at the title game in January and even though the two athletes said the loss isn’t discussed often, it isn’t forgotten either.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get over seeing that trophy,” Stapleton said. “It’s still a motivational thing. It angers me, too.”

Stapleton, a junior and the team’s projected No. 1 wide receiver, said he thinks strength coach John Williams kept drills similar to what they’ve been over the past few offseasons, but added elements to test the toughness of the group like the way the fourth quarter of a championship bout would.

“The only way it was different was that we were coming off of losing the national championship,” Stapleton said. “So there’s a little extra incentive there to work a little harder this summer. Big John pushed us a little more than usual I would say.”

One other difference is JMU players worked out five days per week all summer whereas the last two years started with four days per week in May and June before building up to five.

Both Robinson and Stapleton said Tuesdays were the most challenging — with squats and leg-strengthening exercises inside ahead of running as many as six 300-yard sprints outside afterward. The sprints had to be completed with no more than 30 seconds between reps.

“Tuesdays are the days that make you contemplate like, ‘Man, what are you doing?’ during workouts,” said Robinson, a senior All-American cornerback. “But those are the workouts that also make you feel like ‘Wow, man, we really got through that,’ and you know you got better that day.”